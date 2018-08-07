FedEx Racing Express Facts – Michigan International Speedway

Denny Hamlin

#11 FedEx Office Toyota

Joe Gibbs Racing

Race Info:

Race: Consumers Energy 400

Date/Time: Sunday, Aug. 12/2:30 p.m. ET

Distance: 200 Laps/400 Miles

Track Length: 2 Miles

Track Shape: Oval

Banking: 18 degrees

2017 Winner: Kyle Larson

Express Notes:

Watkins Glen Recap: Denny Hamlin finished 13th in Sunday’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen following a miscue on pit road during the team’s final scheduled stop that forced Hamlin to start at the rear of the field during the final green-flag run to the checkered flag. Hamlin started the 90-lap event on the pole and ran in the top-five throughout the first two-thirds of the race. The caution flew on Lap 54 for an incident on track, bringing the entire field to pit road for service. Unfortunately, Hamlin’s rear tire was struck by the No. 2 during the stop, and it set off a series of events that ended with Hamlin pulling away with the jack and air hose caught underneath the car. Two tires and the hose were sent scattering, but fortunately, all crew members were left uninjured. Still, Hamlin was assessed a “tail end restart” penalty for running over pit equipment, foiling the team’s chances at the victory. He restarted at the back of the field and made his way back to 13th before the checkered waved.

Michigan Preview: The Series returns to Michigan for Sunday’s race around the 2-mile oval in the Irish Hills where Denny Hamlin looks to improve upon his 12th-place finish captured earlier this season. Hamlin and #11 FedEx team have accumulated seven top-five and 11 top-10 finishes in 25 stops at the Brooklyn, Michigan track.

Return to Richmond: Today, Tuesday, August 7 Hamlin will return to his roots in Richmond, Va. to visit Washington Redskins training camp and meet with quarterback and fellow #11 Alex Smith, a 2017 FedEx Air NFL Player of the Year Finalist. Hamlin will also participate in Kid’s Day activities at the Bon Secours Training Center.

Delivering Laps for FedEx Cares: This season, FedEx is tying the performance of the #11 FedEx Toyota on the track to its efforts to improve road safety through a new program, Delivering Laps for FedEx Cares, by donating $111 for each lap Hamlin leads and $11,000 for each race victory to Safe Kids Worldwide, a nonprofit working to protect kids on the road, at home and at play. FedEx will also contribute $111,000 to Safe Kids if the #11 team wins the 2018 NASCAR championship. New for the 2018 season, the Denny Hamlin Foundation will also match the total donation to Safe Kids Worldwide.

After 22 regular season races, Hamlin has led 246 laps resulting in a $27,306 donation to Safe Kids Worldwide which will ultimately be matched by the Denny Hamlin Foundation. Fans can track the total amount donated to date from the Delivering Laps for FedEx Cares program on the homepage of.

Press Kit: Download the 2018 FedEx Racing press materials at www.fedexracing.com/presskit, including bios for Denny Hamlin, Mike Wheeler and Joe Gibbs Racing leadership, program highlights and statistics.

Hamlin Statistics:

Track: Michigan International Speedway

Races: 25

Wins: 2

Poles: 0

Top-5: 7

Top-10: 11

Laps Led: 174

Avg. Start: 12.8

Avg. Finish: 14.6

Hamlin Conversation:

How do you and FedEx team plan to build upon recent success and carry that momentum into Michigan?

“Our FedEx team was obviously excited to be on the pole this past weekend, and despite our finish, we definitely saw improvement overall. It’s been a tough two months for this team, but we’re working harder than ever to put ourselves in a position where we can really contend for a race win and return to consistent success.”

Virginia North FedEx Office Team Along for the Ride at Michigan: The Virginia North FedEx Office team will be recognized for being the top-ranked district in the final FY18 President’s Club results by having their “D63” code numbers on the #11 FedEx Office Toyota this weekend at Michigan.

FedEx Office – Closest to Michigan International Speedway: 2800 S State St A, Ann Arbor, MI 48104,(734) 665-2400

