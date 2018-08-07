JTG Daugherty Racing Michigan International Speedway August Advance

JTG DAUGHERTY RACING

MICHIGAN INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY ADVANCE

Event: Consumers Energy 400

Date/Time: Sunday, August 12 at 2:30pm ET

TV Network/Radio: NBCSN | MRN Radio | SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90

AJ ALLMENDINGER, NO. 47 KROGER CLICKLIST CAMARO ZL1

RACING AT MICHIGAN INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY: “Throughout the years of racing at Michigan (International Speedway), the track has really gotten slick and widens out,” Allmendinger said. “We definitely saw that in the first race in June. I always find it’s a challenging weekend because when you start out the weekend for practice on Friday, the track is one groove-wide and it doesn’t really widen out until the end of final practice on Saturday. It’s starting to also get very temperature sensitive, similar to Charlotte (Motor Speedway). The weather is supposed to be really nice this weekend, which will be different from the rain that we saw in the first race weekend. It’s going to be warm and slick, and we’re all going to be sliding around throughout the large grooves. ”

HIGH SPEEDS AT MICHIGAN INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY: “I think a lot of people forget that Michigan is one of the fastest racetracks we go to that’s not a restrictor-plate track,” Allmendinger said. “With the high-speeds we run at a two-mile track like Michigan, I’d say Turn 3 is the most challenging. There’s a hump as you get into the corner that can get you really free. We had a top-20 run at the first race in June that we have some good notes from, including working on getting the Kroger ClickList Camaro ZL1 comfortable getting into the corner. It’s really fast so you still have to have a good turn and get off the corner comfortably. It’s a fast racetrack that you have to hold your breath in qualifying, then when you get next to cars in the race, you hold on and hope you make the right moves.”

CHRIS BUESCHER, NO. 37 SLIM JIM CAMARO ZL1

SLIM JIM ON HOOD OF NO. 37 CAMARO ZL1: “It’s really cool to have Slim Jim on the hood of our Camaro ZL1 this weekend at Michigan International Speedway,” Buescher said. “The Slim Jim brand was really prominent in NASCAR with the Labonte family, and it’s awesome to have them back and in a partnership with our Kroger racing family. I’m definitely looking forward to having Slim Jim snacks on the hauler all weekend!”

RACING AT MICHIGAN INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY: “Michigan (International Speedway) is a really fast racetrack,” Buescher said. “I really like that track. It’s fun to race on, and is starting to get racier every time we go there. The track has come into its own a little bit slower than some of the other tracks that have undergone repaves, and it’s been really narrow. We’re starting to be able to move around and run the bottom a little bit more. You can make up some time going up a little bit higher than the middle groove too, and we can go and spread out and actually start to draft a little bit there as well. We had really good speed at the June race, and got a top-10 finish at this race last year, so I’m looking forward to getting back there and seeing what we can do with our Slim Jim Camaro ZL1.”

FAST FACTS – AJ ALLMENDINGER

Career Starts: 357

Wins: 1- 8/10/2014 Watkins Glen International

Top-fives: 11

Top-10s: 55

Pole Awards: 4

First Pole: 4/10/2010 ISM Raceway

Last Pole: 8/9/2015 Watkins Glen International

First Start: 3/25/2007 Bristol Motor Speedway

Best Start: 1st – 8/9/2015 Watkins Glen International (most recent)

Best Finish: 1st – 8/10/2014 Watkins Glen International

Driver DOB: 12/16/1981

Hometown: Los Gatos, CA

Crew Chief: Tristan Smith

FAST FACTS – CHRIS BUESCHER

Career Starts: 100

Wins: 1 – 8/1/2016 Pocono Raceway

Top-fives: 4

Top-10s: 8

Pole Awards: 0

First Start: 3/22/2015 Auto Club Speedway

Best Start: 9th – 6/25/2017 Sonoma Raceway

Best Finish: 1st – 8/1/2016 Pocono Raceway

Driver DOB: 10/29/1992

Hometown: Prosper, TX

Crew Chief: Trent Owens

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **