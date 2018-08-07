Ricky Stenhouse Jr. – Michigan Advance

Team: No. 17 Fifth Third Ford Fusion

Crew Chief: Brian Pattie

Twitter: @Stenhouse17Team @Stenhousejr and @RoushFenway

ADVANCE NOTES

Stenhouse Jr. at Michigan International Speedway

Stenhouse Jr. has 11 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) starts at Michigan International Speedway with an average starting position of 20.0 and average finishing position of 21.7.

The 2013 MENCS Rookie of the Year also has three Xfinity starts, earning one top-five and one top-10 finish.

Last Time at Michigan

With rain in the nearby area, Stenhouse restarted 31st and was working his way through the field when contact was made by the No. 95 machine sending the Fastenal Ford for a spin. The No. 17 crew worked feverishly to repair the mangled right rear fender. Unfortunately, the rain moved in not allowing the field to go back green forcing Stenhouse to settle with a 29th-place finish.

Michigan Native

Dave McDonald, who serves as shock specialist on the No. 17 team, grew up in Clinton, Michigan, which is approximately 20 minutes from Michigan International Speedway.

Fueled by Fifth Third Program

Motor-state Distributing will be featured on the No. 17 Fifth Third Ford’s decklid this weekend at Michigan as part of the Fueled by Fifth Third Program.

About Fifth Third Bank

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. As of Dec. 31, 2016, the Company had $142 billion in assets and operates 1,191 full-service Banking Centers, including 94 Bank Mart® locations, most open seven days a week, inside select grocery stores and 2,495 ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia and North Carolina. Fifth Third operates four main businesses: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending, and Wealth & Asset Management. As of Dec. 31, 2016, Fifth Third also had a 17.9 percent interest in Vantiv Holding, LLC. Fifth Third is among the largest money managers in the Midwest and, as of Dec. 31, 2016, had $315 billion in assets under care, of which it managed $31 billion for individuals, corporations and not-for-profit organizations. Investor information and press releases can be viewed at www.53.com. Fifth Third’s common stock is traded on the NASDAQ® Global Select Market under the symbol “FITB.” Fifth Third Bank was established in 1858. Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender

Stenhouse Jr. on racing at Michigan:

“We always look forward to coming to Michigan since it is the home track for Jack and Ford. Roush has had a lot of success at Michigan. We have been working really hard on our intermediate program and hopefully we will see some improvement this weekend. We need to make sure we have a mistake free weekend and execute on pit-road. If we can do those things, then we should be able to leave Michigan with a solid finish.”

