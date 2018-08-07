Roush Fenway Weekly Advance – Michigan/Mid-Ohio

Roush Fenway Heads to the Irish Hills, Buckeye State in Split Weekend

Roush Fenway Racing heads back to that 8-Mile road and the home of Ford for the second time in 2018 as the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) gets set for its 400-mile event Sunday at Michigan International Speedway. Meanwhile, the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) heads to the Buckeye State and the land of the Pro Football Hall of Fame this weekend for its second road course race in as many weeks at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS)

Michigan International Speedway

Sunday, August 12, 2018 | 2:30 p.m. ET

NBCSN, MRN, Sirius 90

· Trevor Bayne, No. 6 AdvoCare Rehydrate Ford Fusion

· Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 17 Fifth Third Bank Ford Fusion

NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)

Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

Saturday, August 11, 2018 | 3 p.m. ET

NBCSN, MRN, Sirius 90

· Ryan Reed, No. 16 Drive Down A1C Lilly Diabetes Ford Mustang

· Chase Briscoe, No. 60 Ford Performance Mustang

Home Sweet Home

Michigan International Speedway serves as ‘home’ for Jack Roush and Roush Fenway Racing, located just an hour from Roush Industries in Livonia, Michigan. MIS has naturally been one of the organization’s most successful tracks on the circuit, with the team earning a total of 23 wins across NASCAR’s three major touring series.

I Said Welcome to Detroit City

In 207 MENCS starts at Michigan, Roush Fenway has recorded 13 wins, 56 top-fives and 101 top-10 finishes with 2,452 laps led. Former driver Greg Biffle earned the organization’s most recent victory in June 2013 after starting 19th and leading 48 laps. Biffle’s win was also the 1,000th NASCAR victory for Ford Performance.

Roush vs. Everybody Else

Roush Fenway’s 13 wins in the MENCS at Michigan are the most of any track on the MENCS schedule. Five different drivers have earned victories for Roush Fenway at the two-mile oval with former drivers Mark Martin and Biffle both taking the checkered flag on four separate occasions. Roush Fenway drivers Matt Kenseth (two), Carl Edwards (two) and Kurt Busch (one) have also gone to victory lane for the organization in Michigan.

Consistency in the Motor City

Michigan ranks first overall among all tracks that Roush Fenway has competed on in the MENCS in top-five finishes, top-10 finishes and in average finish among tracks that they have run two or more races. Roush Fenway has recorded 56 top-fives, 101 top-10s and has an average finish of 14.2 at the two-mile oval.

Tale of the Tape – Mid-Oho

Roush Fenway has recorded one win, two top-five finishes and six top-10 finishes in 12 previous starts at Mid-Ohio. Roush Fenway has completed all but 27 (97%) of laps run in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at the 2.258-Mile road course.

Buescher Earns First Xfinity Win at Mid-Ohio

Chris Buescher scored his first career NASCAR XFINITY Series victory in the 2014 event at Mid-Ohio. Buescher, who started from the fifth position, paced the field for the final 25 laps to earn the first victory for himself and Roush Fenway at the track.

Xfinity Racing on the Road

In 103 Xfinity starts on road courses, Roush Fenway has four wins, 18 top-five and 39 top-10 finishes and two poles. Former driver Carl Edwards recorded three victories (Montreal – 2009, Road America – 2010, Watkins Glen – 2012), while Buescher earned the fourth at Mid-Ohio in 2014.

Driver Ryan Reed’s Birthday Weekend

Driver Ryan Reed will celebrate his birthday this weekend, turning 25 on Sunday after Saturday’s Xfinity race at Mid-Ohio.

Point Standings Entering Michigan/Mid-Ohio

MENCS

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. sits 62 points outside the final transfer spot in the playoffs, trailing Alex Bowman. The No. 88, No. 17 and No. 21 are battling for the final spot with just four races left before the playoffs begin.

The No. 6, split between Trevor Bayne and Matt Kenseth, is 29th in owner points. Bayne is 31st in driver standings, while Kenseth is 32nd.

NXS

Ryan Reed checks in 11th in the Xfinity standings with six races remaining until the playoffs.

The No. 60 car, split between Austin Cindric, Chase Briscoe and Ty Majeski, is 21st in owner points.

Roush Fenway Michigan Wins

1990-2 Martin Cup

1993-2 Martin Cup

1993 Martin NXS

1995 Martin NXS

1997-2 Martin Cup

1998 Burton NXS

1998-1 Martin Cup

1999 Biffle Truck

2000 Biffle Truck

2002-1 KensethCup

2003-1 Busch Cup

2004-2 Biffle Cup

2005-1 Biffle Cup

2006-2 Kenseth Cup

2007-1 Edwards Cup

2007 Kvapil Truck

2008-2 Edwards Cup

2008 Edwards NXS

2008 Darnell Truck

2009 Braun Truck

2011 Edwards NXS

2012-2 Biffle Cup

2013-1 Biffle Cup

By the Numbers at Michigan International Speedway

Race Win T5 T10 Pole Laps Led AvSt AvFn Miles

207 13 56 101 4 39460 2452 18.2 14.2 78920

59 5 27 37 4 6459 703 11.7 12.1 12918

21 5 8 12 1 2021 260 10.9 11.3 4042

287 23 91 150 9 47940 3415 16.3 13.6 95880

Roush Fenway Mid-Ohio Wins

2014 Buescher NXS

By the Numbers at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

Race Win T5 T10 Pole Laps Led AvSt AvFn Miles

12 1 2 6 1 956 55 12.2 13.4 2158.6

