Austin Wayne Self – Corrigan Oil 200 Race Advance

Corrigan Oil 200 | Michigan International Speedway Race Advance

Team: No. 22 GO TEXAN | AM Technical Solutions Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Austin Wayne Self

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @AustinWSelf

Self on Racing at Michigan: “I’ve always enjoyed racing at Michigan,” said Self. “It’s a big track where speed is at a premium. Handling is just as critical with a good motor. The track was repaved several years ago, and the preferred lines are slowing widening out.

“You can use the straightaway speeds to get yourself in a position to make that pass. It can be sketchy on restarts – but that makes it exciting for the fans. For us, it’s like a mini-restrictor plate race and that will provide excitement and drama from the drop of the green flag to the checkered flag.”

Self at Michigan: Self has two NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) starts at Michigan International Speedway to his credit. His best finish of 15th came last season.

In addition to his two NCWTS starts at the track, Self also has two ARCA Racing Series starts at Michigan International Speedway, both of which resulted in top-10 finishes. His best finish of 3rd came in 2015.

Recapping Pocono: Self and the No. 22 team earned an 18th-place finish at Pocono Raceway.

“I’m happy to bring home the truck in one piece, even though we struggled trying to get the speed we wanted out of our No. 22 Chevrolet Silverado.

“However, we will build on this and move forward and vow to be stronger at Michigan.”

On The Truck: The Texas Department of Agriculture’s GO TEXAN program and AM Technical Solutions will support Self.

GO TEXAN represents Texas agri-business on state, national and international levels by building recognition with the GO TEXAN mark.

Along with its signature mark in the shape of Texas, GO TEXAN celebrates, promotes and supports the business savvy and plainspoken grit Texas agriculture is known throughout the world.

About Niece Motorsports: Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2018, Niece Motorsports enters its second full season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, fielding two full-time teams with Austin Wayne Self and Justin Fontaine. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 30 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as twitter @NieceMotorsport.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **