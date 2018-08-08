Justin Fontaine – Corrigan Oil 200 Race Advance

Corrigan Oil 200 | Michigan International Speedway Race Advance

Team: No. 45 ProMATIC Automation | Superior Essex Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Justin Fontaine

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @driverfontaine

Fontaine on Racing at Michigan: “I really enjoyed racing at Michigan and I’m excited to get back there again,” said Fontaine. “It’s a fast race track and can be line sensitive. Even though the truck and ARCA car are different, I feel like my experience there should give me some good footing for this weekend’s race.

“Cody (Efaw, crew chief) and I have really been able to build on some momentum the last couple of weeks, even if we haven’t had the finishes to show for it. When it comes to the race on Saturday – the style should be similar to Daytona and Las Vegas – two races we did very well at the beginning of the year.

“I have some of the hardest working guys and gals in the garage,” Fontaine added. “Our team has a lot of heart and passion — all with the same goal. The encouraging part for our team is that we’ve been able to showcase our speed lately – now we just need to work harder to execute better and that’s exactly what we have planned for Michigan.”

Fontaine at Michigan: Saturday’s race at Michigan International Speedway will mark Fontaine’s first NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) start at the two-mile track.

Fontaine has one ARCA Racing Series start at Michigan International Speedway, a 26th-place finish, which came last season.

Recapping Pocono: Fontaine and the No. 45 team earned a 17th-place finish at Pocono Raceway.

“We made some gains throughout the race and even used some strategy at the end of Stage 2 to get some stage points – but we just couldn’t get the truck to rotate that would allow us to contend for a stronger finish during Stage 3.

“Still, a solid top-20 finish is a good rebound from Eldora and we’ll continue to work hard at the shop and look for a top-15 run at Michigan.”

On the Truck: Fontaine’s No. 45 Chevrolet will carry the ProMATIC Automation, Inc. colors in this week’s race. ProMATIC Automation, Inc. specializes in the design and build of custom factory automation equipment.

ProMATIC Automation, Inc. has extensive experience in the integration of high-level automation technologies like robotics, laser, vision, and dispensing systems along with many years of combined experience in the design and machining of custom manufactured components.

About Niece Motorsports: Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2018, Niece Motorsports enters its second full season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, fielding two full-time teams with Austin Wayne Self and Justin Fontaine. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 30 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as twitter @NieceMotorsport.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **