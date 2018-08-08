Justin Marks to Pilot the No. 42 for Chip Ganassi Racing at Three NASCAR Xfinity Series Road Course Races

Chevrolet Accessories Will be Featured on the No. 42 Camaro SS for All Three Races

CONCORD, N.C. (Aug. 8, 2018) – Chip Ganassi Racing (CGR) announced today that Justin Marks will return to pilot to the No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro SS in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) road-course races at Mid-Ohio (Aug. 12), Road America (Aug. 26) and the newest road-course on the series’ schedule, Charlotte Motor Speedway (Sep. 29). Chevrolet Accessories, will serve as a primary sponsor for all three races.

NOTES OF INTEREST:

Back to History: Marks’ first of three races this season will take place at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, where he led 43 of the 75 laps en route to his lone series victory in 2016 for Chip Ganassi Racing.

Ready to Seize the Opportunity: Marks has competed in many forms of road-course racing as well as in all three of NASCAR’s national series, the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS), NXS and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS). He was also part of the winning team in the 2009 Rolex 24 At Daytona in the GT division. This year, Marks has competed in seven races in the WeatherTech Sports Car Championship, scoring a podium in the GTD division at Belle Isle in June.

Man of Many Talents: An accomplished entrepreneur, Marks is the owner of The Drylake Group, a sports and entertainment development company, GoPro Motorplex and KartSport North America. Marks has also been a car owner in both the World of Outlaws and a NASCAR K&N Pro Series East team where he was part of two-consecutive championships in 2015 and 2016.

CGR QUOTEBOARD:

· Doug Duchardt, Chief Operating Officer, Chip Ganassi Racing: “We are excited to extend our partnership with Chevrolet Accessories to include these three races with Justin Marks. Justin has always done a nice job on the road courses, so we are happy to have him back in the No. 42 Camaro. The 2016 race at Mid-Ohio was a special race for Justin to claim his first NASCAR Xfinity Series victory in the Chip Ganassi Racing car and I know that he has the tools to try and make that happen again in these upcoming races”.

· Justin Marks, Driver No. 42 Chevrolet Accessories, Chevrolet Camaro SS: “It is always special to be able to race for a quality team like Chip Ganassi Racing. To partner that with Chevrolet Accessories on board for all three of the races that I will run is just special. Starting that three-race run at Mid-Ohio will be a lot of fun for me to go back with this team and try to match what we did in 2016. Chip Ganassi Racing always brings great cars to the race track, so I look forward to the opportunity to try and race hard to get the No. 42 back in victory lane where it belongs”

Chevrolet Accessories Info:

Chevrolet Accessories offers thousands of accessories to enhance the appearance, capability and performance of your Chevrolet. Customers have more freedom than ever to personalize their vehicles, enhance utility and accommodate their active lifestyles. Chevrolet Accessories are integrated into the vehicle at the design stage for fit, appearance and compatibility. All Chevrolet Accessories are designed, engineered, tested and backed by Chevrolet. Only Chevrolet Accessories, including Associated Accessories, installed by an authorized Chevrolet Dealer won’t void your GM New Vehicle Limited Warranty. Partnering with hand-selected suppliers that have forged their own respected reputations, Associated Accessories offers an ever-growing, expanded portfolio. You can buy Chevrolet Accessories online and ship to your home or save on shipping by picking them up or having them installed at your local Chevy dealer. You can shop the entire collection of Chevrolet Accessories and Associated Accessories online at www.chevy.com/accessories

About Chip Ganassi Racing:

Chip Ganassi has been a fixture in the auto racing industry for over 30 years and is considered one of the most successful as well as innovative owners the sport has anywhere in the world. Today his teams include two cars in the Verizon IndyCar Series, two cars in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, one car in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, two factory Ford GT’s in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, and two factory Ford GT’s in the FIA World Endurance Championship. Overall his teams have 18 championships and more than 200 victories, including four Indianapolis 500s, a Daytona 500, a Brickyard 400, eight Rolex 24 At Daytonas, the 12 Hours of Sebring and 24 Hours of Le Mans. Ganassi boasts state-of-the-art race shop facilities in Indianapolis, and Concord, N.C., with a corporate office in Pittsburgh. For more information log onto www.chipganassiracing.com

