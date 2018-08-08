NASCAR Driver and DAV Ambassador Cody Coughlin to Race in Honor of Veterans at 2018 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at Michigan International Speedway

In support of Coughlin’s cameo in the new film, God Bless The Broken Road, his No. 2 JEGS Chevrolet Silverado truck will feature logos from the film, DAV and #BlessAVet

NASCAR Driver Cody Coughlin of the No. 2 JEGS Chevrolet Silverado, will be racing in honor of veterans around the world at the 2018 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Corrigan Oil 200 on Saturday, August 11th at the Michigan International Speedway.

Coughlin makes a cameo appearance in the upcoming film, GOD BLESS THE BROKEN ROAD, which pays special tribute to those who serve and have served in the United States Military and their families. The film will open in theaters Friday, September 7, 2018. The film has partnered with DAV (Disabled American Veterans), a nonprofit charity dedicated to providing a lifetime of support to disabled American veterans and their families, and together launched the #BlessAVet campaign.

Through the #BlessAVet initiative, the public can brighten the day of an American veteran by donating a movie ticket to GOD BLESS THE BROKEN ROAD and a $25 Restaurant.com gift card to them. In addition, a portion of the proceeds from the film goes to DAV.

In support of the organization, film and the initiative, Coughlin’s No. 2 JEGS Chevrolet truck will feature logos from DAV, GOD BLESS THE BROKEN ROAD and #BlessAVet during his race on Saturday.

“It’s an honor to represent DAV,” said Coughlin. “I have loved ones that have served in the military, so it was important to me to give back to those who have given so much. The sacrifices our veterans have made is beyond measurable. I’m committed to standing side-by-side with DAV to make sure all our veterans are receiving the support and resources they need and deserve.”

Directed by Harold Cronk (God’s Not Dead, God’s Not Dead 2), GOD BLESS THE BROKEN ROAD was primarily filmed in Manistee and Grand Rapids, Michigan and tells the inspirational story of a young mother who loses her husband in Afghanistan and struggles to raise their young daughter in his absence. The film focuses on the importance of family, friends, and faith, while paying tribute to those who serve in the United States Military. The film stars Lindsay Pulsipher (True Blood, The Hatfields & Mccoys), Andrew Walker (Date with Love, Steel Toes), Jordin Sparks (Sparkle, Left Behind), LaDainian “LT” Tomlinson (NFL Pro Football Hall of Fame, NFL Network Analyst), Makenzie Moss (Steve Jobs), Kim Delaney (Army Wives, NYPD Blue), Robin Givens (Riverdale) and more.

About God Bless The Broken Road:

Directed by Harold Cronk (God’s Not Dead, God’s Not Dead 2), GOD BLESS THE BROKEN ROAD was primarily filmed in Manistee and Grand Rapids Michigan and tells inspirational story of a young mother who loses her husband in Afghanistan and struggles to raise their young daughter in his absence. The film focuses on the importance of family, friends, and faith, while paying tribute to those who serve in the United States Military. The film stars Lindsay Pulsipher (True Blood, The Hatfields & Mccoys), Andrew Walker (Date with Love, Steel Toes), Jordin Sparks (Sparkle, Left Behind), LaDainian “LT” Tomlinson (NFL Pro Football Hall of Fame, NFL Network Analyst), Makenzie Moss (Steve Jobs), Kim Delaney (Army Wives, NYPD Blue) and Robin Givens (Riverdale). Watch the trailer here . @ gbbrmovie

About DAV:

DAV empowers veterans to lead high-quality lives with respect and dignity. It is dedicated to a single purpose: fulfilling our promises to the men and women who served. DAV does this by ensuring that veterans and their families can access the full range of benefits available to them; fighting for the interests of America’s injured heroes on Capitol Hill; providing employment resources to veterans and their families and educating the public about the great sacrifices and needs of veterans transitioning back to civilian life. DAV, a non-profit organization with more than one million members, was founded in 1920 and chartered by the U.S. Congress in 1932. Learn more at www.dav.org @ DAVHQ

About Cody Coughlin:

At 22-years old, third generation racer Cody Coughlin is the word driven personified in every endeavor he undertakes. Coughlin, a Delaware, Ohio, native, competes in one of NASCAR’s highest levels for GMS Racing, driving the No. 2 JEGS Chevrolet Silverado. In his second full-time NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) season, Coughlin has logged 14 starts, resulting in six top-10 finishes. With historic short track victories at Anderson Speedway, Baer Field Motorsports Park, Birch Run Speedway, New Smyrna Speedway, Salem Speedway, Toledo Speedway and Winchester Speedway, Coughlin’s many years of experience, success and knowledge in the Late Model ranks have given him a veteran’s mindset. Coughlin made Champion Racing Association (CRA) history as the first driver to ever win both the ARCA/CRA Super Series, and the JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour championships in the same season. Before Coughlin competed full-time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series in 2017, he posted five top-five finishes and 11 top-10 finishes in the Automobile Racing Club of America (ARCA) Racing Series. While he’s very focused on his racing career, Cody is looking forward to using racing as a platform to advocate for the DAV. @ cody_coughlin IG cody_ coughlin https://codycoughlin. com/

ABOUT GMS RACING

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series with drivers Cody Coughlin, Johnny Sauter, Justin Haley and Dalton Sargeant, and in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Since the team’s start in 2014, GMS Racing has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. The campus also includes operations for GMS Fabrication.

SOCIAL MEDIA

To keep up-to-date with the latest news, information and exclusive content, follow GMS Racing on Facebook,Twitter, and Instagram.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **