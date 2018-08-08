Spencer Boyd No. 76 Grunt Style Chevrolet Camaro Race Preview

Rock N Roll Tequila 170 – Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Team and Car Information

Crew Chief: Jason Miller

Manufacturer: Chevrolet

Engine: Pro Motor Engines (PME)

About the No. 76 Camaro: SS Greenlight Racing will bring back chassis 701 to Mid Ohio Sports Car Course for the second road course race of the 2018 campaign. Boyd ran this chassis last weekend at Watkins Glen International and finished in the 24th position.

News and notes: After a wild week at The Glen, Boyd is preparing for his second road course race of his young career. “I was really proud of our effort last week at Watkins Glen,” says Boyd.” Mid-Ohio is definitely going to be a challenge for us this weekend. I’ve spent a lot of time again on the simulator this week just trying to get my reference points for shifting and braking zones. This track is very technical with thirteen corners, so I’m just going to do my best to go out there and learn as much as I can.”

Sponsor Highlights:

SS Greenlight Racing would like to welcome new associate sponsor X- Edge Tools on board the No. 76 Grunt Style Chevrolet Camaro at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. X-Edge is the tool designed to take you and your business to the next level, no other tools come even close. X- Edge specializes in bits that push tooling to its limits to achieve higher feed rates and superior edge finish. The team would also like to welcome back on board Airwirl for their third race of the season. Airwirl is family owned company that is proudly engineered and serviced in the USA. Airwirl is cool reimagined with their portable AC cooling systems that you can take with you to stay cool.

TV/Radio: The Rock N Roll Tequila 170 at Mid-Ohio can be seen live on Saturday, August 11th on NBCSN. Race coverage will begin at 3:00 p.m. EST, and the event can also be heard live on MRN Radio as well as SiriusXM Radio, channel 90.

About Grunt Style: Grunt Style is a lifestyle apparel brand founded by Former US Drill Sergeant, Daniel Alarik. The CEO says himself, “We believe in Pride in Self, in Military, and in Country. The Motorsports Line is all about freedom. We are true rebels at heart and we don’t play by the rules. Whether it be on the open road, trails or track we want you to be comfortable while still looking and feeling totally badass. Our gear is both prideful and practical, rough and rugged but always looks kick ass.”

About SS Green Light Racing: As one of the most tenured teams in all of NASCAR, SS Green Light has been a developmental hub for drivers looking to climb the ranks. Led by Owner, Bobby Dotter, the team has fielded entries in either the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series or the Xfinity Series competition since 2001. Coming off a successful 2017 Xfinity campaign, SS Green Light looks to build further momentum with their two-car program.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **