STEPHEN COX RETURNS TO OVALS AT DOMINION RACEWAY THIS WEEKEND

After a pole winning run at Heartland Park Topeka three weeks ago, Indianapolis racing driver Stephen Cox returns to his short track roots with the Super Cup Stock Car Series this weekend.

Driving the STA-BIL Brand Fuel Stabilizer #21 Chevrolet for C7R Motorsports, Cox will participate in the Patrick Miller Photography Twin 50’s Presented by Best Western Plus at Virginia’s Dominion Raceway. Both feature events will be televised nationally on the MavTV network in September.

Cox is currently 8th in the Super Cup Southern Division points chase after a pair of second place finishes at Kingsport Speedway in July.

“The points are a little tricky to calculate at this point in the season,” Cox said. “If you’re running for the Southern Division title, you’re allowed to run one Northern Division race for points and skip one Southern race. That’s what we’re doing to accommodate my TV schedule. Plus, we had a Southern race postponed last month. So our team is short on races.”

“The bad news is that we’re technically 8th in Southern points,” Cox continued. “The good news is that everyone ahead of us has run more races. That’s where their points come from. On a per race basis, we’re in a dead heat with Bob Schact and Ben Ebeling for the Southern title.”

The Southern Division championship is still very much in doubt, which makes the August 11th stop at Dominion Raceway a key to the title chase. C7R Motorsports is scheduled to test at Dominion this Friday in preparation for the event.

Following two events at Jennerstown Speedway (PA), the Super Cup season concludes by returning to Dominion on September 29th.

After a five-week break, Stephen Cox is then scheduled to begin competition in the FIA’s EGT sportscar championship on November 3 at Jerez, Spain, followed by races in France, Portugal, UK, Netherlands and Germany’s famed Nurburgring.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **