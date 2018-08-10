Denny Hamlin wins the pole for the Consumers Energy 400

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series holds two practices for the Corrigan Oil 200

BROOKLYN, Mich. (Aug. 8, 2018) – Friday was a full day of action at Michigan International Speedway as the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series were both on the track. Denny Hamlin claimed the pole position for Sunday’s Consumers Energy 400.

Hamlin swept all three rounds of qualifying, including running his fastest speed in the final round at 202.794 MPH. In the opening round, Hamlin laid down a lap of 201.590 MPH to beat Kurt Busch. The top 24 advanced to the second round where once again Hamlin was out front. This time he topped the speed charts at 202.224 MPH. He led the 12 drivers in the final round to win his first pole position at Michigan International Speedway. He’ll go for his third career Michigan win on Sunday.

“I actually wasn’t that confident – I didn’t get all of it for sure, but the team gave me a great driving car and one that was just easily and consistently able to back-up times and time after time we got faster on the race track today,” Hamlin said. “Proud of this whole FedEx Toyota team. These guys are really stepping up and we’re starting to make a little hay now.”

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series got the day started with a practice session as all 40 drivers took to the track in preparation for the Consumers Energy 400. Hamlin led the way with a speed of 202.230 MPH. Kurt Busch posted a speed of 201.901 MPH for the second-best speed while Daniel Suarez was third at 201.850 MPH. Ryan Blaney and Kyle Busch rounded out the top five on the speed charts. Michigan natives Brad Keselowski and Erik Jones were 15th and 16th respectively in practice.

On Saturday, the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series will hold two more practice sessions. The Consumers Energy 400 begins at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday and will be broadcast live on NBCSN.

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series had two practice sessions on Friday. Noah Gragson led the opening practice session with a speed of 187.227 MPH. His teammate, Todd Gilliland, was third on the speed charts at 185.581 MPH. Matt Crafton split the teammates with a speed of 185.763 MPH.

Dalton Sargeant paced the field at 186.466 MPH in second practice while Brett Moffitt was second at 186.331 MPH. Crafton, Spencer Davis and Myatt Snider rounded out the top five.

The Corrigan Oil 200 starts at 1p.m. on Saturday and will be televised on Fox Sports 1.

Tickets start at $35 for the Consumers Energy 400 on Aug. 12. Fans can purchase tickets at www.mispeedway.com or by calling 888-905-7223. Children 12 and under are free on Saturday. On Sunday, children 12 and under tickets start at $15.

NASCAR’s most entertaining track is providing memorable experiences for fans during the Consumers Energy 400 in August. On Saturday, fans can enjoy a special post-race concert featuring The Cadillac Three and Logan Mize. The concert is free to anybody with an admission to the Consumers Energy 400 on Sunday.

The fan plaza features live music entertainment and strolling street performers for guests to enjoy as they prepare for the race. In addition, guests can enjoy a wood carving show.

Nestled in the lush Irish Hills of Southeastern Michigan, Michigan International Speedway is NASCAR’s fastest racetrack. It has been the love of NASCAR racing and the thrill of a great time for race fans and drivers alike for 50 years.

2018 Michigan International Speedway Schedule

Saturday, Aug. 11 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Corrigan Oil 200

Sunday, Aug. 12 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Consumers Energy 400

2019 Michigan International Speedway Schedule

Friday, June 7 ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards Corrigan Oil 200 and Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying

Saturday, June 8 NASCAR XFINITY Series LTi Printing 250

Sunday, June 9 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400

July 19 – 21 Faster Horses Festival

Friday, Aug. 9 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Practice and Qualifying

Saturday, Aug. 10 NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series Corrigan Oil 200

Sunday, Aug. 11 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Consumers Energy 400

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **