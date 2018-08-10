DGR-Crosley Adds Riley Herbst to 2018 Driver Lineup

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (Aug. 10, 2018) – DGR-Crosley announced today that NASCAR NEXT member Riley Herbst would join the team for three races this season. Herbst will compete in NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) races at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway and ISM Raceway in Phoenix, Ariz. The 19-year-old Las Vegas, Nev., native will also race in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway next month.

Herbst is currently competing full-time in the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards for Joe Gibbs Racing. So far this season, he has scored nine top-10 finishes with six of those finishes being fifth-place or better. In 2017, Herbst was named the ARCA Racing Series SCOTT Rookie of the Year after securing a win, a Pole Award and six top-five finishes. Aside from his ARCA Racing Series experience, Herbst has competed in both the NCWTS and NASCAR XFINITY Series this season. In his lone Truck Series start with Kyle Busch Motorsports, he earned a sixth-place finish at Gateway Motorsports Park. He also had an impressive showing in his NASCAR XFINTIY Series debut with Joe Gibbs Racing, going on to finish sixth at Iowa Speedway.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to join DGR-Crosley for a few races this season,” said Herbst. “They’ve shown impressive speed in the Truck Series and are dominating the K&N Series right now. I think we’ll have a real shot to run up front and contend for a win in all three races. Having David [Gilliland] to lean on will be a huge asset as well. I was able to work with the 54 crew some last week in a test at Bristol and we learned a lot that will help us next week. I’m really looking forward to getting to Bristol.”

Herbst’s first race in the No. 54 Advanced Auto Parts Toyota Tundra will be Thursday, August 16 at Bristol Motor Speedway. Qualifying will kick-off at 4:10 p.m., ET with racing action beginning at 8:30 p.m. on FS1.

