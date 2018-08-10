Xtreme Concepts Announces Jeffrey Earnhardt as the Driver for the Fall Racing Schedule with Gaunt Brothers Racing

Tweet Photo Credit: Tammy Rae Benscoter for SpeedwayMedia.com.

Mooresville, NC – Xtreme Concepts has named Jeffrey Earnhardt as the driver of the No. 96 XCI Racing Toyota Camry entry for the remainder of the 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season, excluding Bristol Motor Speedway. Earnhardt drove the No. 96 Toyota Camry at Pocono Raceway in July, and will continue his efforts with the team this weekend at Michigan in the Consumers Energy 400 on Sunday, August 12.

“I am excited to be partnered with Xtreme Concepts, Nine Line Apparel, iK9 and everyone who has come on board to make this possible,” commented Jeffrey Earnhardt. “We had a solid run at Pocono Raceway with the Gaunt Brothers Racing team, and I am looking forward to growing the relationship with the team and bringing home some good finishes this year.”

Xtreme Concepts Incorporated (www.xtremeconcepts.com), based in Birmingham, Alabama is worldwide leader in providing turnkey security solutions, special operations training and technology integration to Government agencies, Department of Defense and commercial entities on a global scale. Its sister company, iK9, LLC, is a comprehensive Canine Solutions provider for detection and service dogs, along with professional handler education.

“We are very pleased to continue our relationship with Jeffrey Earnhardt and have him as our driver for the remainder for the 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season,” remarked Xtreme Concepts CEO, Landon Ash. “Jeffrey has shown an unparalleled commitment to improvement on the track, and we are confident we will field a competitive car each week. Off the track, he is an excellent ambassador for the sport through his work and dedication, to our veteran’s and their families.”

Earnhardt will pilot the No. 96 Xtreme Concepts Toyota Camry for 13 races through the remainder of the 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season including Michigan International Speedway this weekend, Darlington on September 2, Indy on September 9, Las Vegas Motor Speedway on September 16, Richmond Raceway on September 22, Charlotte Motor Speedway on September 30, Dover on October 7, Talladega on October 14, Kansas on October 21, Martinsville on October 28, Texas on November 4, Phoenix on November 11 and Homestead on November 18.

For more information on Xtreme Concepts visit www.xtremeconcepts.com. For up to date information on Gaunt Brothers Racing visit www.gauntbrothersracing.com.

