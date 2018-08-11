GMS Racing NCWTS Michigan Recap

Johnny Sauter, No. 21 ISM Connect Chevrolet

START: 7th

FINISH: 2nd

POINTS: 1st

Notes:

— Sauter collected his 11th top-five and 12th top-10 finish of the 2018 season with a second-place finish at Michigan International Speedway.

– The Necedah, Wis., native has a 56-point lead over Noah Gragson in the NCWTS driver point standings with one race remaining, Bristol Motor Speedway, before the regular season champion is crowned and The Playoffs begin.

Quote:

“I blew it today. The mistake is on me, I thought if I stayed high I’d be okay. That’s where I had the most momentum all race and where my truck was more comfortable but that just didn’t work out when the 16 got to me. He had a such a run. This ISM Connect team worked hard last night and this morning to make adjustments before qualifying. We were a little off in practice yesterday and knew we needed to do something big. It worked out and they gave me a great Chevy, I just didn’t do what I needed to do at the end.”

Justin Haley, No. 24 Fraternal Order of Eagles Chevrolet

START: 22nd (Rear)

FINISH: 9th

POINTS: 7th

Notes:

– Haley was forced to start today’s race from the rear of the field when the No. 24 team had to change engines after discovering an issue during qualifying.

– Today’s ninth-place finish is Haley’s 11th top-10 finish of the season, as well as his sixth consecutive top-10 finish dating back to his win at Gateway Motorsports Park in June.

Quote:

“We blew a motor in qualifying and had to start in the back for the race. I drove from last to second, and came down pit road for a green flag pit stop with 30 laps to go. The caution came out before green flag stops had cycled through and we got stuck a lap down. We took the wave around to get back on the lead lap but just didn’t have enough time to make it back to the front. I love the fight from my Fraternal Order of Eagles team and I can’t thank GMS Racing and Team Chevy enough for all their support.”

Dalton Sargeant, No. 25 Performance Plus Motor Oil Chevrolet

START: 16th

FINISH: 12th

POINTS: 11th

Notes:

– Sargeant’s 12th-place finish in his first NCWTS start at Michigan International Speedway was his 10th top-15 finish of the 2018 season.

Quote:

“The Performance Plus Motor Oil Chevy had a lot of speed today. I expected that the trucks would race a lot different than the ARCA cars here at Michigan, so I had a lot to learn as far as moving around and finding the best place to pass and use momentum. We got some damage to the nose early on and I think that may have hurt us a little, but overall it was a great day for the No. 25 team. We’ve got one more race to get something done.”

Cody Coughlin, No. 2 JEGS.com Chevrolet

START: 9th

FINISH: 14th

POINTS: 10th

Notes:

– Coughlin’s ninth-place qualifying effort and 14th-place finish today at Michigan International Speedway was a NCWTS track-best start and finish for the driver of the No.2 JEGS.com Chevy.

– After the 15th race of the 2018 NCWTS season, Coughlin collected his 10th top-15 finish after rallying to a 14th-place finish at Michigan.

Quote:

“Today was a tough day. We really just need some luck on our side. Everyone on the No. 2 team is working so hard. I’m super proud and honored to be a part of this team though. I really wanted to bring our JEGS.com Chevy to victory lane today since we had ‘God Bless the Broken Road’ and #BlessAVet onboard. I still loved be able to have Harold (Cronk, director) and Edgar (Struble, producer) here as well. They are great. Now it’s on to Bristol.”

