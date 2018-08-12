GMS Racing NXS Mid-Ohio Recap

Spencer Gallagher, No. 23 Allegiant Chevrolet Camaro

START: 20th

FINISH:8th

POINTS:12th

Notes & Quotes:—

-Gallagher collected his sixth top-10 finish of 2018 as well as his career best NASCAR Xfinity Series road course finish.

-GMS Racing sits 12th in the owners points standings; three points behind Kaulig Racing.

“That was a pretty cool race at Mid-Ohio. This Allegiant Chevy team did a great job. I have to thank GMS Racing so much. They brought me a great car and the pit crew was great all day. We had to start pretty deep in the field in the 20th position. I knew we needed to find some pace and track position and that’s what we did. My guys did a great job today and I could not be happier with this eighth-place finish.”

