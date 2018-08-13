Lee Greenwood to Perform National Anthem and “God Bless the U.S.A.” at Pocono Raceway Prior to the ABC Supply 500

Additional ABC Supply Co., Inc. Race Dignitaries Announced

LONG POND, Pa. (August 13, 2018) – Grammy award winner, Lee Greenwood, will perform the “The Star Spangled Banner” at Pocono Raceway before the ABC Supply 500 on Sunday, August 19. Joe Cox, Managing Partner for ABC Supply Co., Inc. in Camden, N.J., has been announced as the Grand Marshal and Ron Scharpnick, Managing Partner for ABC Supply Co., Inc. in Tobyhanna, Pa., has been named as the Honorary Starter.

Sunday Grandstand tickets start at $25 for adults and $12.50 for children, ages 12 and under. Pre-race activities are set to begin at 1:00 p.m. ET and the ABC Supply 500 is scheduled for approximately 2:10 p.m. ET. For tickets and additional information, please visit www.poconoraceway.com or call 1-800-722-3929.

Prior to the Sunday’s Verizon IndyCar Series race, Greenwood will also perform his signature, patriotic song “God Bless the U.S.A.’. ABC Supply Co., Inc. sponsors the country artist’s 2018 tour which includes September dates in Oklahoma, Iowa, Illinois, George, Tennessee, Ohio, Texas and Louisiana. For more details, visit www.leegreenwood.com.

Cox, serving as Grand Marshal, will give the command to fire engines and Scharpnick, as Honorary Starter, will wave the green flag at the start of the 500-mile INDYCAR race at ‘The Tricky Triangle’ on Sunday. Additional ABC Supply Co., Inc. employees will take part in several honorary positions this weekend. Monica Antoine and Cesar Gonzalez, Inside Sales team members, will be on stage as greeters during driver introductions. Nadir Lindsey, a Warehouse Material Handler, will ride shotgun in the Chevrolet pace car. Todd Raguseo, Ray Pond, James Pemberton and Bill Chilson will ride in the Pocono Raceway’s Chevrolet Suburban during parade laps before the race. Tom Kuchan, Northeast Region Vice President, will present the trophy to the winner of the ABC Supply 500.

