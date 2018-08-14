Kasey Kahne – No. 95 Thorne Camaro ZL1 Preview

Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway

No. 95 Thorne Camaro ZL1 Notes:

· THORNE BY OUR SIDE: Through their partnership with Leavine Family Racing (LFR), Thorne provides the team with ongoing diagnostic testing and consultations. Thorne’s tests measure an individual’s unique biomarkers and can uncover specific health insights, which are converted into a personal plan for what to eat, how to exercise, and whether to add nutritional supplements to improve health outcomes and athletic performance. Thorne has similar sports partnerships with 12 U.S. National Teams, including U.S. Soccer, USA Hockey, and USA Triathlon.

· KAHNE BY THE NUMBERS: In 29 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series career starts at Bristol, Kasey Kahne has an average start of 12.6 and an average finish of 19.0. He’s completed 12,974 of 14,527 (89.3 percent) career laps and has led for a total of 512 laps. Kahne has earned one win (March 2013), five top-five’s,10 top-10 finishes, and one pole at “The Last Great Coliseum”.

· RACE INFO: The Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway (0.533-mile) begins at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, August 18th. The race will be broadcast live on NBCSN, Sirius XM Channel 90 and PRN Radio.

Date Event: S F Laps Status

03/28/04 Food City 500 5 40 57/500 Crash

08/28/04 Sharpie 500 2 21 496/500 Running

04/03/05 Food City 500 9 14 498/500 Running

08/27/05 Sharpie 500 10 42 212/500 Crash

03/26/06 Food City 500 23 10 500/500 Running

08/26/06 Sharpie 500 31 12 500/500 Running

03/25/07 Food City 500 2 19 501/504 Running

08/25/07 Sharpie 500 1 2 500/500 Running

03/16/08 Food City 500 20 7 506/506 Running

08/23/08 Sharpie 500 13 40 215/500 Crash

03/22/09 Food City 500 5 5 503/503 Running

08/22/09 Sharpie 500 29 28 497/500 Running

03/21/10 Food City 500 24 34 432/500 Running

08/21/10 Irwin Tools Night Race 11 5 500/500 Running

03/20/11 Jeff Byrd 500 10 9 500/500 Running

08/27/11 Irwin Tools Night Race 25 11 500/500 Running

03/18/12 Food City 500 10 37 366/500 Running

08/25/12 Irwin Tools Night Race 12 9 500/500 Running

03/17/13 Food City 500 2 1 500/500 Running

08/24/13 Irwin Tools Night Race 7 2 500/500 Running

03/16/14 Food City 500 10 8 503/503 Running

08/23/14 Irwin Tools Night Race 12 35 477/500 Running

04/19/15 Food City 500 8 37 482/511 Crash

08/22/15 Irwin Tools Night Race 19 16 498/500 Running

04/17/16 Food City 500 11 17 500/500 Running

08/21/16 Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race 19 13 500/500 Running

04/24/17 Food City 500 17 20 498/500 Running

08/19/17 Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race 3 24 497/500 Running

04/16/18 Food City 500 15 34 236/500 Steering

Kahne’s Career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Stats at Bristol:

Races Wins Top 5s Top 10s Poles

Cumulative 29 1 5 10 1

Kahne’s 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Season Stats:

Starts Wins Top-5’s Top-10’s Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish

23 0 1 1 0 30 25.9 23.1

Kahne’s Career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Stats:

Starts Wins Top-5’s Top-10’s Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish

527 18 93 176 27 4,678 14.5 17.7

From the Driver’s Seat:

Kasey Kahne: “Bristol during the day and Bristol at night create two different races for sure. The way that the temperature outside affects the track and has a lot to do with that as well. I think that overall, the night race to me turns into the top line being the preferred place to be because on the bottom, you just can’t move around as much it seems. You honestly never know at Bristol, so that can be tough. I think that the atmosphere for the night race is really awesome, and I always enjoy racing under the lights there. Bristol is just a place that’s known for good short-track racing in the middle of a summer night. The cars always look great under the lights there and it looks so cool with all the fans surrounding the track when they seem to be on top of the track. It’s not always easy to get that balance where you need it at Bristol, but I always know what I’m looking for out of my car there. When you land in the corner, the car travels a bunch, so the way that the front tires pick up turn initially, and through the rest of that corner, is everything when you’re racing at Bristol. We had a strong Chevy earlier this year for the first Bristol race, so I’m feeling confident that we should be able to build off of what we learned back in April heading into this weekend’s race.”

From the Pit Box:

Jon Leonard: “Bristol is a place that’s just legendary. It’s one of those places where everybody wants to win at, especially at night. Bristol is just a cool, short track, with a bullring atmosphere. There are a few challenges of racing there and being able to put together a solid race. Being able to run the bottom as was as the top lane is important. Since the repave, the top has been the preferred groove. Being able to run up there is important, but being able to cut off the top, or run the bottom is important in order to make passes and move forward. Keeping front tires over the long run is another thing that we focus on at Bristol. Bristol is known for some pretty long green-flag runs in the middle of the race and being good on those longer runs is important to stay on the lead lap in order to have a shot at the end. Bristol is one of those places where things happen quickly. Similar to superspeedway racing, everyone runs so close together and problems happen so fast that you really have no reaction time in order to avoid getting caught up in things. We feel pretty confident heading into this weekend. We’re taking the same car and set-up we ran for the April race because we had a good qualifying effort and showed great race speed until we had a steering issue that ended our day. Bristol changes a lot though, even throughout the course of the weekend. Being able to adapt to those changes with our Chevy is always necessary, but we feel like we have a pretty good notebook and will work off of that throughout this weekend.”

No. 95 Thorne Camaro ZL1 Team:

Driver: Kasey Kahne Crew Chief: Jonathon Leonard

Car Chief: Ben Leslie Spotter: Doug Campbell

Engineer: Ben Lynch Engineer: J.R. Houston

Shock Specialist: Tim Lambert Mechanic: Ryan Dextraze

Mechanic: Matt Kimball Hauler Driver: Damon Lopez

Tire Specialist: Tony Ramierz Jackman: Jonathan Willard

Fueler: Ryan Dextraze Rear Changer: Cory Baldwin

Front Changer: Weston Lovejoy Front Carrier: Justin Kirby

About Thorne:

Thorne is a health and technology company that is disrupting prevention and wellness. By combining dietary and lifestyle recommendations with nutritional supplement intervention, Thorne is at the forefront of personalized health, with a mission to help consumers take control of their health and live a healthy life. Thorne provides at-home biomarker tests to bring the doctor to the consumer’s home. By leveraging its sophisticated analytical software, Thorne helps consumers uncover health insights and confidently take action to optimize health outcomes. Based on individual test results, Thorne’s technology and team can deliver a personalized plan on what to eat, how to exercise, and which Thorne supplements to take.

Thorne is the only supplement manufacturer to collaborate with Mayo Clinic on wellness research and content, and is the proud partner of 12 of U.S. National Teams, including U.S. Soccer, USA Hockey, and USA Triathlon. Thorne is one of the fastest growing supplement companies, and is rated the top practitioner-dispensed brand among 30-40 year-olds. For more information visit https://www.thorne.com/.

