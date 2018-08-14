RCR Event Preview – Bristol Motor Speedway

Richard Childress Racing’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series history at Bristol Motor Speedway … In 169 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series starts at Bristol Motor Speedway, Richard Childress Racing boasts nine wins – seven with Dale Earnhardt, one with Kevin Harvick and one with Jeff Burton – three pole awards, 34 top-five and 69 top-10 finishes. The Welcome, N.C.-based organization has led 3,679 laps at the “World’s Fastest Half-Mile.”

RCR in the MENCS … In 2,892 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series starts dating back to 1969, RCR has amassed 48 pole awards,108 wins, 488 top-five finishes and 1,060 top-10 finishes, with an average starting position of 17.8 and an average finishing position of 16.2. RCR has earned 15 total championships (six Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series championships with Earnhardt in 1986, ’87, ’90, ’91, ’93 and ’94, six NASCAR Xfinity Series titles, two NASCAR Camping World Truck Series titles and one ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards title) and was the first organization to win titles in NASCAR’s three national series.

Interactive RCR … For up-to-date news and exclusive content, visit RCR's corporate Twitter page – @RCRracing – along with the RCR Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series team Twitter page – @RCRCup, and driver Twitter pages @austindillon3 and @RyanJNewman.

Catch the Action … The Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway will be televised live Saturday, August 18 beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Network and will be broadcast live on the Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

This Week’s Dow NORKOOL Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Bristol Motor Speedway … In nine Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series starts at Bristol Motor Speedway, Dillon has one top-five and two top-10 finishes. He posted his best finish of fourth in August 2016. He is a former winner in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at the track.

Dow’s NORKOOL™ DESITHERM™ Desiccant … The Dow Chemical Company has been a leading supplier of glycol-based heat transfer fluids to the Oil & Gas industry for more than 50 years. The formulated glycol, NORKOOL DESITHERM is an inhibited TEG-based desiccant that prevents corrosion and salt formation while boosting productivity. In addition, NORKOOL DESITHERM counteracts scaling effects and improves water-hydrocarbon separation, making it better equipped to handle the unique challenges in natural gas dehydration systems. Dow features a complete inhibitor package that buffers the system’s pH and reduces glycol degradation, protecting the entire gas dehydration system against rapid corrosion.

Meet Dillon … Dillon is scheduled to join his teammate, Ryan Newman, at Bass Pro Shops (One Bass Pro Drive, Bristol, Tenn. 37620) on Thursday, August 16 from 12 Noon until 1 p.m. ET to sign autographs and greet race fans. He is also scheduled to make an appearance at Bristol Motor Speedway’s Food City Race night on Thursday at 3 p.m. ET. 150 wrist bands will be distributed starting at 10 a.m. at the front of the Bristol Motor Speedway Hospitality Village on Thursday. On Saturday, Dillon is scheduled to greet race fans at the Fanatics Superstore Tent at Bristol Motor Speedway at 3:45 p.m. ET.

AUSTIN DILLON QUOTES:

With all of the grinding of lanes and goop that they put down at Bristol Motor Speedway, where are you now with that track? Are you comfortable there now?

“Man, they can’t mess Bristol Motor Speedway up, truthfully. Bristol is Bristol and it doesn’t matter what lane you are in it is good racing. I enjoy going there. That time of year is always fun, I think. It’s what racing is all about. The temperatures are fun, it’s not too hot, and it’s just a good time to be in Tennessee.”

Other than the vibe of the place at night, does the track change much? Is it very sensitive to racing at night versus during the day?

“It is. We look at notes a lot from prior races and years. The hardest thing is throwing some of the set-up stuff you learned from the first race away due to the temperature change. Also, the tires wear differently and we will be working hard on tire wear when we get there.”

This Week’s Bass Pro Shops/Cabela’s Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Bristol Motor Speedway … Ryan Newman will make his 607th Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series start when we return to the World’s Fastest Half-Mile. In 33 MENCS events at Bristol Motor Speedway, Newman owns three pole awards including the spring races in 2003 and 2004 as well as the fall event in 2011. He has earned two top-five and 18 top-10 finishes. His best result of second place came on August 28, 2004. The South Bend, Indiana, native has an average start of 11.9 and average finish of 15.8. He’s led a total of 122 laps in competition. And in the Xfinity Series, he owns one pole (fall 2006) and a 2005 victory in the fall race. In the last 10 events at BMS, Newman ranks fourth in most championship driver points earned.

Huntin’, Fishin’ And Lovin’ Every Day … Newman, an avid outdoorsman, hunter, fisherman and conservationist will have Bass Pro Shops/Cabela’s on board the No. 31 Camaro ZL1 for select races in 2018 including this weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway. Bass Pro Shops is North America’s premier outdoor and conservation company. Founded in 1972 when avid young angler Johnny Morris began selling tackle out of his father’s liquor store in Springfield, Missouri, today the company provides customers with unmatched offerings spanning premier destination retail, outdoor equipment manufacturing, world-class resort destinations and more. In 2017 Bass Pro Shops acquired Cabela’s to create a “best-of-the-best” experience with superior products, dynamic locations and outstanding customer service. Bass Pro Shops also operates White River Marine Group, offering an unsurpassed collection of industry-leading boat brands, and Big Cedar Lodge, America’s Premier Wilderness Resort. Under the visionary conservation leadership of Johnny Morris, Bass Pro Shops is a national leader in protecting habitat and introducing families to the outdoors and has been named by Forbes as “one of America’s Best Employers.”

Back in June during the off-weekend, Newman and his family visited the Big Cedar Lodge, America’s Premier Wilderness Resort in the Ozarks. It’s owned by Johnny Morris, founder and CEO of Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s. Read More!

Meet Newman … On Thursday, Newman is scheduled to make appearances in the Bristol area with teammate Austin Dillon. First, he’ll sign autographs for fans at Bass Pro Shops in Bristol, Tennessee. It will begin at 12 p.m. local time. Then at 3 p.m., Newman and Dillon are scheduled to stop by the Food City Family Race Night to sign more autographs for fans at the track. Fans are encouraged to stop by the BMS Hospitality Village on Thursday at 10 a.m.

RYAN NEWMAN QUOTES:

Bristol is where the nickname Rocket Man started? How did it happen?

“I believe it all started in 2003 when I won a bunch of poles. When I won the pole at Bristol, I ran a 14.91. I’m not sure if it was Larry Mac or Mike Joy, or who it was but I think one of them said on T.V. that I rocketed off of the corner. I think that was kind of when Rocket Man started.”

You continue to fight your way into Playoff contention. What will it take with three races to go?

“We definitely cannot point our way in. I’ve always thought that strategy was just biding time because you need to win to get in and you need to win in the Playoffs to have a real legitimate shot at the championship. The history of championships over the last four, five years prove that the champions are winners before and during the Playoffs heading into Championship Weekend. You can’t just be a top-five car or a top-10 car and get yourself in on points. We did that in 2014 and came up short by one point. We didn’t win. It’s all about being the one in Victory Lane to ultimately have a shot at the championship.”

Richard Childress Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Bristol Motor Speedway … In 97 Series starts at the half-mile speedway, RCR has captured eight victories with drivers Kevin Harvick (2000, 2001, 2003 and 2005), Jeff Green (2002), Clint Bowyer (2008), Elliott Sadler (2012), and Austin Dillon (2016). The Welcome, North Carolina, organization has completed 25,090 laps of the 26,191 (95.8 percent) that they have competed. RCR has accumulated five pole awards, 34 top-five and 57 top-10 finishes, led 1,856 laps and averages a starting position of 9.4 and finishing position of 11.8.

Mid-Ohio Review … Daniel Hemric was the highest RCR finisher in third, with Matt Tifft also finishing in the top five with a fourth-place result. Brendan Gaughan finished 12th in the Rock N Roll Tequila 170 last weekend at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

The Points … Daniel Hemric and Matt Tifft currently sit third and 10th, respectively, in the Xfinity Series driver point standings. The No. 3 RCR team is currently 14th in the series owner point standings.

Social Media … To keep up with the latest updates from RCR's Xfinity Series teams, follow @RCRracing and @RCRNXS on Twitter.

Catch the Action … Coverage of this week’s Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway will be televised live on Friday, August 17, beginning at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time on NBCSN. It will also be broadcast live on the Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Satellite Radio, channel 90.

This Week’s Nexteer Automotive Chevrolet Camaro at Bristol Motor Speedway … Matt Tifft has four previous NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Bristol Motor Speedway and will be looking for redemption after being wrecked in the first stage of the spring event while racing inside the top 10. Tifft also has one NASCAR K&N Pro Series East start at the short track, starting and finishing in the ninth position in 2014.

About Nexteer … Nexteer Automotive joins RCR in 2018 for their third season of partnership. Nexteer Automotive – A Leader in Intuitive Motion Control – is a multi-billion-dollar global steering and driveline business delivering electric and hydraulic power steering systems, steering columns, driveline systems as well as advanced driver assist systems (ADAS) and autonomous technologies for original equipment manufacturers. The company’s global workforce of over 13,000 serves more than 50 customers in every major region of the world. The company has 25 manufacturing plants, three regional engineering centers and 13 customer service centers strategically located in North and South America, Europe and Asia. Nexteer Automotive’s customers include BMW, Fiat Chrysler, Ford, GM, PSA Groupe, Toyota, VW, as well as automakers in India and China. Visit Nexteer.com to learn more.

Tifft vs. Nexteer Interns … On Tuesday, August 14, Tifft will visit Nexteer Automotive’s Saginaw headquarters in celebration of the company’s eighth annual student-built go-kart race. Every summer approximately 80 Nexteer Automotive co-ops and interns are tasked with building electric, power-steering go-karts to race on the Nexteer test track. Teams are provided with an electric power steering motor, throttle, battery, kill switch and $300 budget, and they are encouraged to use recycled scrap from Nexteer’s production facilities to build their karts. The top-three teams will face off against Tifft in a one-lap shootout.

Meet Tifft … Fans at Bristol Motor Speedway can meet Tifft when he makes an appearance at the Team Chevy Display on Friday, August 17 at 2:30 p.m. local time. Tifft will participate in a Q&A session and sign autographs for fans at the display.

MRN Guest Analyst … Tifft will make his debut as a MRN guest analyst this weekend during the Camping World Truck Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway on Thursday night at 8:30 p.m. local time. Tune in via the MRN app or SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, channel 90.

MATT TIFFT QUOTE:

What are you looking forward to coming back to Bristol Motor Speedway after your last race here was cut short with an early wreck?

“I’m really excited to be heading to Bristol this weekend and hopefully earning my first top-10 there. We had a great run last weekend at Mid-Ohio with a fourth-place finish, so we’ll be looking to carry that momentum in to this weekend and run just as strong. I had a fast Camaro in the spring race here. We were running in the top 10 during Stage 1 before the No. 7 car spun us out. That was definitely disappointing considering how strong we had been all weekend, so I’ll be looking for a little bit of redemption this time around. I always seem to have great cars at Bristol but just have something happen to where I can’t capitalize on it, whether it’s a flat tire under green or getting spun out early. I know my No. 2 Nexteer Automotive team has been working hard on this Chevrolet for me, so I’m ready to get out there.”

This Week’s Bass Pro Shops / Cabela’s Chevrolet at Bristol Motor Speedway … Ty Dillon continues his partial double-duty schedule this weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway. With nine previous starts at the short track in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, Dillon has four top-five and eight top-10 finishes. The only time he has finished outside of the top 10 was in the 2016 fall event after being involved in a wreck during the closing laps while in third place. He also has four Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series starts and three NASCAR Camping World Truck Series starts at Bristol.

Moving Forward Together … Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s have created a “best of the best” shopping experience for all outdoor enthusiasts. It means more selection as the best in fishing with Bass Pro Shops, the best in Hunting with Cabela’s and the best in boating with Tracker Boats are brought together. Increased buying power will also help deliver greater value to customers. At the same time, it means continuing to provide unmatched expert service. Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s plan to be a powerful, unified voice for conservation and become a stronger advocate for the outdoors and sportsmen’s rights.

Meet Dillon … Dillon and his spotter Billy O’Dea will visit the Trackside Live stage on Saturday afternoon at 4:15 p.m. ET to get race day started with the fans. Dillon can also be found at the Team Chevy stage on Saturday in the fan midway. He will answer questions in a fan Q&A and sign autographs starting at 4:45 p.m.ET.

TY DILLON QUOTE:

What are your thoughts as you prepare for NASCAR Xfinity Series racing at Bristol Motor Speedway?

“I look forward to going to Bristol every year and enjoy every race that I get to run there. It is my favorite track to race at. I’ve been very successful there, and I feel like I know what it takes to get around that track. Things happen quick, and it’s always exciting. I love it, and hopefully we can show up and have a great run. I don’t get to run in the Xfinity Series much anymore, so I always enjoy it when I do. I don’t have to worry about points. I have nothing to lose. I can just have fun, be aggressive and see what I can make happen for my team.”

This Week’s South Point Hotel & Casino Chevrolet Camaro at Bristol Motor Speedway … Hemric will be making his third career NASCAR Xfinity Series start at Bristol Motor Speedway during Friday night’s Food City 300. The driver of the No. 21 South Point Hotel & Casino Chevrolet has an average start of 9.3 and an average finish of 5.0, with a total of 69 laps led in his previous three starts. Hemric finished third at Bristol in April after leading 61 laps.

Rearview Mirror: Mid-Ohio … With only one practice session under their belts all weekend due to rain on Friday afternoon, Hemric and the No. 21 South Point Hotel & Casino Chevrolet team chased the handling of the car during qualifying and the start of the 75-lap event. Starting from the ninth position, Hemric ran inside the top 10 during the opening stage but pitted before the break as part of a strategy call by crew chief Danny Stockman. Hemric earned points in Stage 2, which set him up nicely for the final stage of the race. When the caution flew for an incident on Lap 61, Stockman called his driver down pit road for four tires and fuel. The Richard Childress Racing pit crew had one of their quickest stops of the day, which allowed Hemric to be the first driver with fresh tires for the final run to the checkered flag. On the ensuing restarts, Hemric worked his way up to third with five laps to go. The third-place finish was Hemric’s eighth top-three finish of the 2018 season and moved him into a tie for second in the driver point standings.

This Week at the South Point Hotel & Casino … Fans visiting the South Point Hotel & Casino this weekend have the opportunity to see some of the hottest rides in Las Vegas at the South Point Car and Truck Show, presented by Star Nursery, benefiting Speedway Children’s Charities. Bring out the family for a day of fun and help raise funds for local children in need! The event is on Saturday, Aug. 18 in the Casino Exhibit Hall and is free to the public.

Meet the Driver … Fans have the opportunity to see Hemric at NASCAR Trackside Live in the Bristol Motor Speedway Fan Zone on Friday, Aug. 17, starting at 2:30 p.m. ET.

DANIEL HEMRIC QUOTE:

You have finished inside the top 10 in each of your three previous Xfinity Series starts at Bristol Motor Speedway and were in contention for the win the last time we were there in April. What are your expectations headed into this weekend’s Food City 300?

“Our short-track program at Richard Childress Racing has been one of our strong points this season in the Xfinity Series and that showed up the last time we were at Bristol Motor Speedway. Heading back there this weekend with the No. 21 South Point Hotel & Casino Chevrolet we will take what we learned in April and hopefully improve on that. We are coming off a strong run at Mid-Ohio, so we have a little bit of momentum on our side. Bristol holds a special place in my heart, because I can remember watching my first NASCAR race at the foot of my dad’s bed and seeing Dale Earnhardt and Terry Labonte battle it out. When the lights come on at Bristol, things tend to get wild. Hopefully we can make some more lasting memories there with this No. 21 team during Friday night’s race.”

