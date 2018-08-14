Ricky Stenhouse Jr. – Bristol Advance

Team: No. 17 Fastenal Ford Fusion

Crew Chief: Brian Pattie

Twitter: @Stenhouse17Team, @stenhousejr, and @roushfenway

ADVANCE NOTES

Stenhouse at Bristol Motor Speedway

Stenhouse has 11 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) starts at Bristol Motor Speedway, with an average starting position of 20.4 and average finishing position of 10.2.

In his 11 MENCS starts, Stenhouse has scored four top-five and six top-10 finishes at the ‘World’s Fastest Half-Mile’.

Last time at Bristol

With 100 laps remaining and fresher tires, the Roush Fenway Racing driver was reeling in the leaders and worked his way into the second position before a caution flag was displayed. Stenhouse restarted in the fourth position and after a great restart was on Kyle Larson’s bumper battling for the lead, but a tight handling condition kept him from completing the pass forcing him to settle with a fourth-place finish.

Tennessee native

Lead engineer on the No. 17 team, Randy Seals, grew up in McMinnville, Tennessee, which is about four hours from Bristol Motor Speedway. Seals is an avid pilot who flies his University of Tennessee orange plane to most of the close races, including Bristol.

In the Points

With three races remaining until the Playoffs, Stenhouse sits 62 points out of the final transfer position.

On the Car

Fastenal is currently in its seventh season as a primary partner in the MENCS for Roush Fenway. They spent three years on the No. 99 before jumping over to the No. 17 entry, and were the primary partner on the No. 60 Xfinity team that captured the owner’s championship in 2011.

Stenhouse Jr. on racing at Bristol:

“Bristol is by far one of our best tracks statistically and my favorite track. We had a strong run there earlier this year so hopefully we can carry the information we learned into this weekend. I think the night race at Bristol is by far one of best races of the year. Hopefully we can get our Fastenal Ford into victory lane and secure a spot in the playoffs.”

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **