Watkins Glen International donates to Dale Earnhardt Jr. Foundation, Driven to Give Gloves program

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (August 14, 2018) – Watkins Glen International has donated $10,000 to help aid The Dale Jr. Foundation and Nationwide Children’s Hospital’s Driven to Give Gloves program.

“We are excited to support The Dale Jr. Foundation and the Driven to Give Gloves program,” Watkins Glen International President Michael Printup said. “Since his retirement from competing full-time, Dale continues to have a massive impact on the sport and the NASCAR community through his charitable efforts, and we’re thrilled to have an opportunity to add a donation of our own.”

During the recent Go Bowling at The Glen race weekend at Watkins Glen International, 32 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers and all four JR Motorsports NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers participated in the 2018 Driven to Give Gloves program, in which drivers wore skeleton driving gloves inspired by the ones Earnhardt Jr. wore during his racing career.

Each pair of gloves were autographed by both Dale Jr. and the driver wearing them before being auctioned off beginning August 8th, with proceeds benefiting the Dale and Amy Earnhardt Fund at Nationwide Children’s Hospital. The fund supports the hospital’s efforts in pediatric injury rehabilitation, research and prevention.

Over the past two seasons, the Driven to Give Gloves program has raised more than $100,000 for Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

