Austin Wayne Self – UNOH 200 Race Advance

UNOH 200 | Bristol Motor Speedway Race Advance

Team: No. 22 GO TEXAN | AM Technical Solutions Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Austin Wayne Self

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @AustinWSelf

Self on Racing at Bristol: “I feel really good heading to Bristol,” said Self. “Over the last couple of weeks, I think everyone at the track has seen dramatic improvements from our Niece Motorsports team. And I don’t expect anything less this week at Bristol.

“Sure, it’s a short track – but that should put us in a better position when push comes to shove on Thursday night. While it’s important for our GO TEXAN team to have speed, it’s not the crucial factor at Bristol. Instead, it’s just keeping yourself out of trouble and getting that ump you need out of the corners.

“I feel like we’ve circled Bristol as a prime opportunity for us to compete with some of the powerhouse teams.

“Our equipment is better than it was in February. It hasn’t come without a lot hard of work from Cody (Efaw, general manager), Artie (Haire, crew chief) and everyone on this No. 22 Niece Motorsports team.”

Self at Bristol: Self has two prior NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) starts at Bristol Motor Speedway. His best finish of 21st came in 2016, which was his debut at the half-mile track.

Recapping Michigan: Self and the No. 22 team earned a season-best 11th-place result last Saturday at Michigan International Speedway.

“I’m really happy with the result in our No. 22 GO TEXAN | AM Technical Solutions Chevrolet Silverado,” said Self. “We made some good changes to get to the front and were able to grab some stage points in the process.

“Unfortunately, we just lost the momentum during the last couple of laps to fall back to 11th and couldn’t recover in time. But, I’m proud of my Niece Motorsports team and look forward to bringing this truck back to the track soon.”

On The Truck: The Texas Department of Agriculture’s GO TEXAN program and AM Technical Solutions will support Self.

GO TEXAN represents Texas agri-business on state, national and international levels by building recognition with the GO TEXAN mark.

Along with its signature mark in the shape of Texas, GO TEXAN celebrates, promotes and supports the business savvy and plainspoken grit Texas agriculture is known throughout the world.

About Niece Motorsports: Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2018, Niece Motorsports enters its second full season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, fielding two full-time teams with Austin Wayne Self and Justin Fontaine. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 30 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as twitter @NieceMotorsport.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **