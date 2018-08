Full race schedule for Bristol

Tweet Erik Jones, driver of the #77 5-hour ENERGY Extra Strength Toyota, takes the green flag to start the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on August 19, 2017 in Bristol, Tennessee. Photo by Jerry Markland/Getty Images.

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series will all be at Bristol Motor Speedway for tripleheader action. Check out the full schedule below, which is subject to change.

Note: All times are ET

THURSDAY, AUG. 16

9:05-9:55 a.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series first practice, FS1 (Follow live)

10:05-10:55 a.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series first practice, NBC Sports App (Follow live)

11:05-11:55 a.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series final practice, FS1 (Follow live)

1:35-2:25 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series final practice, NBC Sports App (Follow live)

4:10 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series pole qualifying, FS1 (Follow live)

8:30 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series UHOH 200 (200 laps, 106.6 miles), FOX (Follow live)

PRESS PASS (Watch live)

10:30 p.m.: Post-NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race

FRIDAY, AUG. 17

10:35-11:55 a.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series first practice, NBCSN/NBC Sports App (Follow live)

12:40-1:50 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series final practice, NBCSN/NBC Sports App (Follow live)

3:40 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series pole qualifying, NBCSN/ NBC Sports App (Follow live)

5:40 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Busch Pole Qualifying, NBCSN/NBC Sports App (Follow live)

7:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series Food City 300 (300 laps, 159.9 miles), NBCSN/NBC Sports App (Follow live)

PRESS PASS (Watch live)

6:40 p.m.: Post-Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series qualifying

9:45 p.m.: Post-NASCAR Xfinity Series race

SATURDAY, AUG. 18

7:30 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race (500 laps, 266.5 miles), NBCSN/NBC Sports App (Follow live)

PRESS PASS (Watch live)

10:30 p.m.: Post-Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race

