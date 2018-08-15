JR Motorsports — NXS Bristol II Preview

JR MOTORSPORTS TEAM PREVIEW:

TRACK: Bristol Motor Speedway

RACE: Food City 300 (300 laps / 159.9 miles)

DATE: Friday, Aug. 17, 2018

Broadcast Information – TV: 7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN / Radio: 7 p.m. ET on PRN and Sirius XM Ch. 90

Elliott Sadler

No. 1 OneMain Financial Chevrolet

Following his strong run at Mid-Ohio, Elliott Sadler returned to second in the NASCAR Xfinity Series point standings – just 17 markers outside of first.

At Bristol Motor Speedway, the Virginia native has two wins (1998 and 2012) and a personal best of 214 laps led. Sadler also has nine top fives, 12 top 10s and one pole award (2010) in 23 NXS starts at the short track.

In their last four starts at BMS, the No. 1 JR Motorsports team has never finished outside the top four.

In addition to his Xfinity Series stats, the veteran driver has a Cup Series victory (2001) and pole (2005) at Bristol, along with one Truck Series pole award (2011).

Michael Annett

No. 5 Pilot Flying J Chevrolet

Michael Annett has four top-10 finishes in 12 NXS starts at Bristol Motor Speedway, the last coming in the spring of 2017 (10th).

Pilot Flying J returns to the No. 5 at Bristol this weekend, and has been on his car for all 12 of his Xfinity Series starts on the .533-mile oval.

Three of his four top-10 finishes at BMS came in the August event at Bristol, and his average finish in those races is 7.3.

Annett has been solidly consistent at Bristol, completing all but 15 of the 3,354 laps he’s attempted there in NXS competition.

Justin Allgaier

No. 7 BRANDT Professional Agriculture Chevrolet

With his victory at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course last weekend, Justin Allgaier brings his total to three wins on the season. He remains the second seed for the NXS Playoffs with 14 points accumulated.

In 15 NXS starts at Bristol, the 32-year-old driver has one win (2010), seven top fives and nine top 10s, with 213 laps led. Earlier this year, Allgaier paced the field for 47 laps on

his way to a second-place finish.

his way to a second-place finish. The Illinois native’s average finish over the last nine NXS races this season is an impressive 4.8. During that span he’s earned two wins (Iowa I, Mid-Ohio), five top fives and nine top 10s.

Tyler Reddick

No. 9 Food City MidAmerica Jet Chevrolet

Tyler Reddick has made two previous NXS starts at Bristol, recording a best finish of seventh in the spring 2018 event.

In eight career starts on short tracks in the NXS, Reddick has earned one top five and three top 10s with a best finish of third in the June 2017 event at Iowa Speedway.

In his two Truck Series starts at Bristol, Reddick has scored one top-10 finish (Aug. 2015) and one pole position (Aug. 2016).

Reddick currently ranks third in the NXS Playoff seeding by way of his victory at Daytona International Speedway in the 2018 season-opening event with five races remaining in the regular season.

Driver Quotes

“Obviously, with the news, this will be my last full-time season. I want to go there this weekend and have a great run — this is my favorite track. I’ve been fortunate enough to win here in both the Cup Series and Xfinity Series, and if this is my last time at Bristol, I want to go out with another win.” – Elliott Sadler

“Bristol is one of the tracks where we seem to do well, and we need to do well every weekend from here to the end of the regular season. We’ve been in the top 12 three of the last four starts here, and with the playoffs approaching, we need a solid performance. Our No. 5 team has been working so hard to get over the hump and gain ground, and we’ve made some solid gains, but we have to keep it up.” – Michael Annett

“There’s such a distinct way of getting around Bristol. I just love this place and it feels like home every time I walk through the tunnel. To come off of Mid-Ohio with a win and head to one of my favorite tracks, it’s definitely something I’m excited about. We were able to finish second at Bristol in the spring, so the goal is to finish one spot better and get our BRANDT Professional Agriculture Chevy back in Victory Lane.” – Justin Allgaier

“I’m really looking forward to getting back to Bristol this weekend. We had a solid top-10 run here in the spring and I am very confident that we can back that run up and do even better this weekend with our JR Motorsports Chevrolet. Bristol at night always brings excitement and hopefully we can keep ourselves out of trouble and be in contention for the win when it’s all said and done on Friday night.” – Tyler Reddick

JRM Team Updates

• JRM at Bristol: In 60 NXS starts at Bristol Motor Speedway, JR Motorsports has claimed one win, 18 top-five and 36 top-10 finishes. Brad Keselowski earned the victory for the team in 2008 and also brought home the pole award in 2009.

• Sadler Media Availability: Elliott Sadler, driver of the No. 1 OneMain Financial Chevrolet, will visit the Bristol Motor Speedway media center on Thursday, Aug. 17 at 12 p.m. ET to comment on his recent announcement regarding his 2019 plans.

• Driver Appearances at Food City Race Night: Multiple JRM drivers have appearances at Food City Race Night on Thursday, Aug. 17 located in Hospitality Village. Justin Allgaier will be participating in the NXS autograph session at 3:15 p.m. ET, while teammates Tyler Reddick and Elliott Sadler will signing autographs at 3:30 p.m. ET at the Armour Chili display.

• Annett Suite Appearance: Pilot Flying J driver Michael Annett will be stopping by the Bristol Club on Friday, Aug. 17 at 4:30 p.m. ET following NXS qualifying at the short track. During the appearance, fans will have the opportunity to ask questions and share stories.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **