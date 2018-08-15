Justin Fontaine – UNOH 200 Race Advance

UNOH 200 | Bristol Motor Speedway Race Advance

Team: No. 45 ProMATIC Automation | Superior Essex Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Justin Fontaine

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @driverfontaine

Fontaine on Racing at Bristol: “It’s going to be an exciting race,” said Fontaine. “You’re going to have a lot of drivers on different agendas. From those focused on making it into the Playoffs, to those who are having an opportunity to showcase their ability and for us, it’s a chance for us to get some momentum on our side – while also looking at opportunities to pull off an upset.

“It’s Bristol. Things like that can happen. If we can’t win though, it’s important for us to get primed for a possibility to contend for our best finish together.”

Fontaine at Bristol: Thursday night’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) race at Bristol Motor Speedway will mark Fontaine’s first start at the half-mile track.

Recapping Michigan: Fontaine and the No. 45 team unloaded a fast Silverado at Michigan International Speedway. Unfortunately, contact with the wall halted Fontaine’s progress during the race and left the team with a 25th-place finish.

“I want to thank Cody (Efaw, crew chief) and my entire Niece Motorsports team for bringing me an incredibly fast No. 45 Silverado.

“We had a lot of speed and I thought we put ourselves in position to capitalize on it during Stage 2. Unfortunately, the truck just got away from me and I caught the Turn 2 wall.

“The guys did a good job making the best repairs possible and from then on, it was just salvaging the day and making it to the checkered flag. I’m going to make it up to my guys, I promise.”

On the Truck: Fontaine’s No. 45 Chevrolet will carry the ProMATIC Automation, Inc. colors in this week’s race. ProMATIC Automation, Inc. specializes in the design and build of custom factory automation equipment.

ProMATIC Automation, Inc. has extensive experience in the integration of high-level automation technologies like robotics, laser, vision, and dispensing systems along with many years of combined experience in the design and machining of custom manufactured components.

About Niece Motorsports: Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2018, Niece Motorsports enters its second full season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, fielding two full-time teams with Austin Wayne Self and Justin Fontaine. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 30 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as twitter @NieceMotorsport.

