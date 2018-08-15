Ross Chastain – UNOH 200 Race Advance

UNOH 200 | Bristol Motor Speedway Race Advance

Team: No. 38 Niece Equipment Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Ross Chastain

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @RossChastain

Chastain on Racing at Bristol: “I’m excited about getting back in a Truck this week at Bristol,” said Chastain. “I’ve had the opportunity to run a few Truck races this year, which is always a good time. I’ve been to the shop with Cody and the Niece Motorsports team, and I am really looking forward to Thursday’s race. I think we will have a great chance at a strong performance.”

Chastain at Bristol: Chastain will pull triple duty this week at Bristol Motor Speedway, racing in all three NASCAR events at the ‘World’s Fastest Half Mile’.

Thursday night’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) race at Bristol Motor Speedway will mark Chastain’s third start in the series at the half-mile track. Chastain’s best finish of third came in 2012.

Chastain has seven NASCAR XFINITY Series starts at Bristol Motor Speedway, with his best finish of ninth coming in this season’s spring race. Chastain also has one Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series start at Bristol, coming earlier this year.

About Niece Motorsports: Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2018, Niece Motorsports enters its second full season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, fielding two full-time teams with Austin Wayne Self and Justin Fontaine. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 30 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as twitter @NieceMotorsport.

