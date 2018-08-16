Kasey Kahne reveals 2018 will be his last full-time season

Tweet Photo Credit: Tim Jarrold for SpeedwayMedia.com.

Fifteen-year premier series veteran Kasey Kahne revealed that 2018 will be his last full-time season in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. Kahne, 38, currently drives the No. 95 Chevrolet for Leavine Family Racing.

“I’ve thought about this decision for many months, if not longer,” Kahne wrote on his Twitter account. “It’s time for me to step away from racing in NASCAR full time.”

Kahne has compiled 18 wins in 527 starts in the Monster Energy Series, most notably capturing the Coca-Cola 600 three times (2006, ’08, ’12) and the Brickyard 400 once, his last victory driving for Hendrick Motorsports.

Kahne’s best finish in the season-ending standings was fourth in 2012 while driving for Hendrick and with Kenny Francis as his crew chief. He was the Sunoco Rookie of the Year in 2004 while driving for Ray Evernham. He had a series-high six victories in 2006 for Evernham.

Leavine Family Racing sent out the following tweet on social media in response to the news:

“Thank you @kaseykahne for allowing us to be a part of your memorable career in NASCAR! Thanks for everything you’ve done for this sport & all of your fans over the years. We’re ready to close out this season together on a positive note as you then chase after your next adventure!”

Kahne’s first race was the 2004 Daytona 500 in which he finished 41st after bowing out early with an engine issue. However, Kahne won his first pole a few weeks later at Las Vegas and now has 27 Busch Pole Awards to his credit.

Kahne has the distinction of winning in all three of NASCAR’s national series with eight wins coming in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and five wins in the Camping World Truck Series.

Here’s Kahne’s full statement:

