Parker Kligerman Earns Top Five Finish

Tweet During the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series UNOH 200 at Bristol Motor Speedway on August 16, 2018 in Bristol, Tennessee. Photo by Sarah Crabill/Getty Images.

It’s the little team that could in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.

Parker Kligerman and the No. 75 Henderson Motorsports team run when they can and when they do, they run up front and sometimes have a shot at the win. Bristol looked like the place where it could happen.

With a sixth-place qualifying effort, Kligerman ran there for most of the UNOH 200 race at Bristol Motor Speedway, finishing sixth in both stages. After the first stage, he, along with race leader John Hunter Nemechek, stayed out to keep track position and to see what their tires were like on the long run.

At the end of the day, Kligerman and the Henderson Motorsports team finished in the fourth position for his first top five of the year.

“We had a lot of lap traffic,” Kligerman said. “This is huge for Henderson Motorsports and Country USA. This is a real local team, a local effort, they’re from Abingdon, Virginia. My crew chief, Chris Carrier is from here. I mean, this is the Super Bowl to them.

“So, to have a good run is cool, but man, we were just too tight to battle for the front, the lead. And I gave up two positions at the end of Stage 2, and that just killed me, where I was never able to get that back. I feel like an idiot because I was trying to make the top work, but it just didn’t work. It’s so funny because I come here every time and I’m a top three truck if the top comes in, or a car, whatever I drive. But I suck on the bottom. This year, I came focused on getting better at the bottom and I was never able to run it, and the only place I could run was the bottom. So, I don’t know. I suck, I guess.”

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **