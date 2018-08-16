Rick Ware Racing welcomes JACOB Companies for remainder of 2018 Cup season

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Officials from Rick Ware Racing (RWR) announced today that Monarch Token, the world’s dominant cryptocurrency wallet has partnered with Trading View to support Rick Ware Racing’s No. 51 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Saturday night’s Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway.

Peachtree, Ga. native Reed Sorenson will drive the car – set to make his 300th career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series start and first for RWR.

Trading View is a comprehensive, all-in-one financial platform to analyze, discuss and trade financial instruments.

They enable self-directed traders and investors to grow from zero to hero. Part of their mission is to level the playing field and democratize the world of finance by making it available to everyone.

Currently, Trading View has approximately 7 million monthly active users, a massive community of crypto enthusiasts, 50 plus stock exchanges and nearly 30 crypto exchanges supported. The company has seen over a 200 percent growth over the last three years.

This weekend in Thunder Valley will mark the company’s first foray into Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series competition.

“We’re very excited to have the support of Monarch Token and Trading View onboard for this weekend at Bristol,” said Rick Ware Racing team principal Rick Ware. “Our team is very passionate about welcoming new partners with open arms and showing them the benefits that NASCAR has to offer.

“Bristol always has the tendency to put on a great race, especially when its ran under the lights. We’re looking for a productive race with a top-25 finish in our No. 51 Trading View Ford Fusion.”

Thomasville, N.C.’s-based Rick Ware Racing, a Cup Series chartered team will make their fourth start at the famed 0.533-mile oval this weekend. The team hopes to improve on a track-best result of 32nd delivered by B.J. McLeod last August.

The team’s best effort to date this season came in the season-opening Daytona 500 when Justin Marks drafted his No. 51 car to a solid 12th place result. Ray Black Jr. followed up with a noteworthy 16th place run at the “World Center of Racing” in July.

The Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race is set for Saturday night, Aug. 18th with coverage on NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), the Performance Racing Network (PRN) and SiriusXM Satellite Radio Channel 90. Event coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. (ET).

