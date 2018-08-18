Sammy Hagar and The Circle Ready to Rock the ROVAL™ during Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 Race Weekend

Tweet Sammy Hagar, top left, joins supergroup The Circle in performing at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sept. 29 prior to the Sept. 30 Bank of America ROVAL™ 400.

CONCORD, N.C. (Aug. 18, 2018) – The speed limit is 55 miles per hour on Bruton Smith Boulevard, but Charlotte Motor Speedway has the answer for those who can’t drive 55. Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Sammy Hagar and his supergroup, The Circle, will rock the ROVAL™ with a spectacular Saturday-night concert on pit road prior to the Sept. 30 Bank of America ROVAL™ 400. The Grammy Award-winning Hagar will thrill a captivated crowd of race fans the night before the first road course race weekend in the history of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs.

The 90-minute concert takes place at 9 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 29, in the speedway’s infield on pit road following the NASCAR Xfinity Series’ Drive for the Cure 200 presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina. Known for hit songs including “I Can’t Drive 55,” “Right Now” and “Why Can’t This Be Love,” Hagar has enjoyed a multiplatinum solo career in addition to a world-renowned stint with fellow Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Van Halen.

Bank of America employees as well as ticketholders to the Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 or the Drive for the Cure 200 presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina will have FREE access to the concert.

As an added bonus, NASCAR Trackside Live will host a live show at 7:45 p.m. to set the stage for the showpiece event of NASCAR’s homecoming weekend at America’s Home for Racing.

TICKETS:

To purchase Sept. 30 Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 race tickets – which include admission to the Sammy Hagar concert – fans can call the 1-800-455-FANS (3267) or shop online at www.charlottemotorspeedway.com .

MORE INFO:

-30-

ABOUT SAMMY HAGAR:

For almost 40 years, Sammy Hagar has been one of rock music’s most dynamic and prolific artists. From breaking into the industry with the seminal hard rock band Montrose to his multiplatinum solo career to his ride as the front man of Van Halen, the “Red Rocker” has set the tone for some of the greatest rock anthems ever written with songs like “I Can’t Drive 55,” “Right Now,” and “Why Can’t This Be Love.” He’s earned the highest respect of the music industry with a Grammy Award and induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame alongside Van Halen and is currently on his fourth platinum run with the super group Chickenfoot. Along his journey, Hagar has also become a dedicated philanthropist, a New York Times best-selling author and auspicious entrepreneur.

Raised in Fontana, CA, Hagar’s hardscrabble upbringing infused in him an unstoppable work ethic that’s been the driving force behind his rise to the top as a musician and entrepreneur – and continues to fuel his dedication as a philanthropist.

Hagar first burst onto the scene in San Francisco as the lead singer of Montrose. Following a string of eight solo albums culminating in several platinum efforts and hundreds of sold out concert appearances across the country, Hagar joined Van Halen in 1985 and took the band to unprecedented heights, including four consecutive No.1 albums before the band broke up in the mid-nineties. He later returned to Van Halen to lead a triumphant 2004 reunion tour.

Aside from making his mark as a hit songwriter and lead vocalist, Hagar has played with a succession of legendary guitar players; from Ronnie Montrose and Neal Schon to Eddie Van Halen and Joe Satriani and his current group, The Circle, which also features former Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony, Jason Bonham and Vic Johnson.

For more information, follow Sammy at redrocker.com, facebook.com/SammyHagar and facebook.com/SammysBeachBarRum and twitter.com/sammyhagar.

