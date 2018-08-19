RCR Post Race Report – Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race

Austin Dillon and the Dow NORKOOL Camaro ZL1 Team Cap Off Strong Bristol Motor Speedway Performance with Top-15 Finish

“Man, we passed a lot of cars tonight in the No. 3 Dow NORKOOL Chevrolet Camaro ZL1. We started at the back of the field and worked our way to the front a couple of times. We went back and forth on handling tonight. It would fire off really well, then go into a little slump in the middle of the run, and then get really good again. Crew Chief Justin Alexander and the team helped the handling in the beginning of the race with chassis adjustments. Towards the middle of the race, the track started to come to us more and I was able to search around for better grip. It seemed like the bottom lane of Turns 1 and 2 and top lane of 3 and 4 worked best for us, and we were able to run in the top 10, and well into the top five, for a while. We took two left side tires on that final pit stop but restarted on the bottom and ultimately got shuffled out of a top-10 run. I’m bummed we didn’t get the finish we deserved, but it was worth the gamble to take two tires at the end. The top lane is just very dominant on restarts. I’m proud of the effort my team put in this week. Darlington is next and we are looking forward to it.”

-Austin Dillon

Ryan Newman and Bass Pro Shops/Cabela’s Camaro ZL1 Team Reel in 12th-Place Finish at Bristol Motor Speedway

“Our Bass Pro Shops/Cabela’s Camaro ZL1 had speed this weekend. Unfortunately qualifying didn’t go as planned but I wasn’t too concerned about it because our practices went well. Once the race started we battled tight and loose conditions, but by halfway, we were balanced fairly well. The biggest issue we had was being able to maneuver through all the rubber on the track. Our Chevy either plowed or shook itself loose. I think we’re all looking forward to the off weekend so we can recharge and get ready for Darlington. It’s my favorite race on the Cup schedule and I want to win it for so many reasons. We’ve got to win to get into the Playoffs.”

-Ryan Newman

