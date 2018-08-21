Conor Daly – Road America Advance

Team: No. 6 Drive Down A1C Lilly Diabetes Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Kevin Kidd

Twitter: @ConorDaly22, @Roush6TeamNXS and @RoushFenway

ADVANCE NOTES

“I’ve had a lot of experience at Road America in the past. I’ve won there in Skip Barber National Championship, won there in Pro Mazda and been on the podium there in sports cars. I’ve had good runs there in IndyCar as well. It’s been a lot of fun and I’ve always enjoyed going there. There are a lot of incredible race fans there. This is obviously going to be a whole new experience for me with a very steep learning curve, but I’m excited for the challenge. I’ve got two good teammates to try and learn from and hope to just get up to speed as quick as we can and just have a good race day. I don’t like to set expectations, just want to try and learn as much as I can and get a good finish, whatever that might be at the end of the day.”

Daly at Road America

Daly has two IndyCar Series starts at Road America. His best finish came in 2017 where he started 21st and finished 15th.

In 2015, Daly started second and finished first in the Weathertech SportsCar Championship.

NASCAR Debut

Watch the “Road to Road America” YouTube series for an inside look of Conor preparing to make his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut this weekend.

Episode 1

Episode 2

www.DriveDownA1C.com

Conor Daly, Ryan Reed and Lilly Diabetes are encouraging and motivating NASCAR fans to better manage their diabetes by visiting www.DriveDownA1C.com to learn more about resources and treatment options.

