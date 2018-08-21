Hot Lap | 2018 Mustang GT Mods

The First 5 Mods you need for your Mustang GT

PAOLI, Pa. (August 15, 2018) — AmericanMuscle’s Hot Lap series is a monthly video installment featuring some of the most popular topics in the Ford Mustang landscape. This month’s episode features Stephanie Wood and one of AM’s fleet ’18 Mustangs for an episode titled, “The First 5 2018 Mustang GT Mods You Need”.

“The standard model Mustangs just keep getting better and better right from the factory. You don’t even have to jump up to those higher-end models to get a great performance car anymore—and these cars respond so well to modifications it’s crazy.” -Stephanie Wood

In this episode, Steph selects her list of the first five modifications 2018 Mustang GT owners should tackle on their Mustang; improving performance, handling, and appearance. The ’18 Mustang featured is equipped with optional factory features: Active Exhaust and Magneride Suspension, requiring some special attention to detail. The Ford Performance rear spring design for Magneride-equipped Mustangs is definitely something to be noted, as Steph points out in this episode.

Products featured in this Hot Lap episode include: C&L Racer Cold Air Intake, VMP Rev-X Tuner, Ford Performance Lowering W-Springs, Barton Hybrid 3 Short Throw Shifter and Corsa Xtreme Cat-Back Exhaust w/ Black Tips.

