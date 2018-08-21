Ryan Reed – Road America Advance

Team: No. 16 Drive Down A1C Lilly Diabetes Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Phil Gould

Twitter: @driverRyanReed, @Reed16Team and @RoushFenway

ADVANCE NOTES

Reed at Road America

Reed has competed at Road America four times in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. In those four starts, Reed has one top-five and one top-10 finish.

Last Year at Road America

Ryan Reed showed off his road course racing skills at Road America. The driver of the Lilly Diabetes Ford started 14th and worked his way up to sixth before getting spun going into turn one. The contact resulted in right-front fender damage, which proved to be more than cosmetic and plagued the team for the remainder of the race. As a result of the damage, Reed suffered a flat tire from a fender rub which ultimately led to brake issues in the closing laps. The loss of brakes sent Reed to the garage nine laps shy of the finish and left him with a 35th-place finish in his No. 16 Lilly Diabetes Ford.

In the Points

Reed is currently 11th in the NASCAR Xfinity Series standings with four races remaining to determine the Playoff field.

Reed on Road America

“This weekend is really exciting for a lot of reasons. There has been so much hype around Conor and I teaming up and working together not only on the race track, but also off the track to spread awareness about diabetes. I’m pumped to see how not only how we do in our DriveDownA1C.com Mustang, but Conor as well.”

www.DriveDownA1C.com

Ryan Reed and Lilly Diabetes are encouraging and motivating NASCAR fans to better manage their diabetes by visiting www.DriveDownA1C.com to learn more about resources and treatment options.

Did You Know?

Ryan Reed was diagnosed at the age of 17 with Type 1 Diabetes. Through hard work, perseverance and working with his doctors he’s been able to manage his diabetes and set an example to others.

About Lilly Diabetes

Lilly has been a global leader in diabetes care since 1923, when we introduced the world’s first commercial insulin. Today we are building upon this heritage by working to meet the diverse needs of people with diabetes and those who care for them. Through research, collaboration and quality manufacturing we strive to make life better for people affected by diabetes. We offer a wide range of therapies and a continued determination to provide real solutions—from medicines and technologies to support programs and more. For the latest updates, visit http://www.lillydiabetes.com/ or follow us on Twitter: @LillyDiabetes and Facebook: LillyDiabetesUS.

