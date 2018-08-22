Austin Wayne Self – Chevrolet Silverado 250 Race Advance

Chevrolet Silverado 250 | Canadian Tire Motorsport Park Speedway Race Advance

Team: No. 22 GO TEXAN | AM Technical Solutions Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Austin Wayne Self

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @AustinWSelf

Self on Racing at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park: “Man, I’m feeling pretty good about the direction of our Niece Motorsports team,” said Self. “Throughout this summer stretch, we’ve only been getting stronger.

“The more laps I get at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park, the better. It’s all about being comfortable and getting into a rhythm. I think Canadian Tire is a very technical track where it has some slow portions, but also has some areas of the track, where it’s very high speed.

“It produces great racing for the fans and the drivers, so it’s a win-win. I think it’s very reasonable to expect that we can duplicate or better our performance from last season on Sunday.

Self at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park: Self has two prior NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) starts at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park. In those two finishes, Self has not finished outside of the top-15. His best finish of ninth came last year.

Recapping Bristol: Self and the No. 22 team put together another strong run in last Thursday night’s race at Bristol Motor Speedway. The team earned another top-15 result, placing 13th.

“We struggled through practice and made a last second change that helped a lot,” said Self. “I was happy we were able to work our way from the back in our No. 22 GO TEXAN | AM Technical Solutions Chevrolet Silverado.

“We’ve been pretty strong the last two weekends and I’m excited to take our momentum to Canada.”

On The Truck: The Texas Department of Agriculture’s GO TEXAN program and AM Technical Solutions will support Self.

GO TEXAN represents Texas agri-business on state, national and international levels by building recognition with the GO TEXAN mark.

Along with its signature mark in the shape of Texas, GO TEXAN celebrates, promotes and supports the business savvy and plainspoken grit Texas agriculture is known throughout the world.

About Niece Motorsports: Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2018, Niece Motorsports enters its second full season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, fielding two full-time teams with Austin Wayne Self and Justin Fontaine. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 30 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as twitter @NieceMotorsport.

