GMS Racing NCWTS Canadian Tire Motorsport Park Preview

Cody Coughlin, No. 2 JEGS.com Chevrolet Silverado

CTMP Stats

1 start, Best Finish: 21st (2017)

Season Stats

16 starts, 6 top-10, 10 top-15 finishes

Notes:

– This will be the first time that the No. 2 team will utilize chassis no. 125 in the 2018 NCWTS season.

– Heading to Canada this weekend, Coughlin sits 12th in the driver point standings.

Quote:

“I am excited to head to Canada. I am anticipating that we will do well at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park. I’ve been working with Ron Fellows and a couple other people in anticipation of this weekend’s race. I’ll use those notes and simulator time, and I am excited to know when I show up this year I will be better prepared. Last year, I would over drive my corners and just never really got a good feel for the track. My focus this year will to be smoother this time around and find a good rhythm.”

Johnny Sauter, No. 21 ISM Connect Chevrolet Silverado

CTMP Stats

5 starts, 4 top-10s

2018 Season Stats

16 starts, 5 wins, 12 top-fives, 13 top-10s

Notes:

– Sauter will pilot GMS chassis no. 121 at CTMP. The No. 21 team has used this chassis for the last two road course races, with Sauter earning top-10 finishes in both.

– Canadian Tire is the only track in the seven-race Playoff stretch where Sauter has not earned a win.

– After the regular season finale at Bristol Motor Speedway, the point standings for the eight playoff drivers were reseeded based on Playoff Points. Sauter continues to lead the standings by 15 points going into the first race of the 2018 NCWTS Playoffs.

Quotes:

“I never proclaim to be some road race ace. I just try to go there, do my best and not make any mistakes, and nine times out of ten we’ll get out of there with a decent finish. Canadian Tire (Motorsport Park) is a really fast road course, so I think that puts a really big emphasis on getting off Turn 5B because that’s the longest straightaway in the world to me. It’s uphill, so if you didn’t get a good run off the corner you’re going to pay the price all the way down that straightaway. I think it’s a little touch-and-go being the first playoff race, but that’s the way it is. So we’ll just make the best of it, try to stay on the track, and have a solid day.”

Justin Haley, No. 24 Fraternal Order of Eagles Chevrolet Silverado

CTMP Stats

2 starts, 1 top-10

Season Stats

16 starts, 1 win, 5 top-fives, 12 top-10 finishes

Notes:

– Haley will return to Canadian Tire Motorsport Park this weekend with the same chassis, no. 122, that he used in last year’s race where he qualified second and finished fourth.

– Heading into the first race of The Playoffs, the 2018 NCWTS driver point standings have reset to reflect Playoff Points earned in the regular season, and Haley is currently seventh.

Quote:

“We’ve put a lot of time into our road course truck this season just because we know I’m pretty competitive there. We’re taking the same truck as last year but have made some changes to make it better. It’s one of my best tracks that we race at and it’s the first race of The Playoffs. The hope is to get the win early in the Round of 8 at Canada and take the pressure off of us for the next two races.”

Haley on the trickiness of CTMP:

“Turn One is an off-camber corner and sets up the rest of the lap because it’s tricky going downhill. The next turn is an off-camber left-hander downhill with double rights to the long backstretch. There’s a lot of tricky corners with every one of them being set up different. It’s definitely a trickier road course but I think that plays into my hand quite well.”

Spencer Gallagher, No. 25 Allegiant Chevrolet Silverado

CTMP Stats

2 starts, 1 top-10 (2015)

2018 Season Stats

This will be Gallagher’s first NCWTS race of 2018. His last start came at Daytona in 2017.

Notes:

– The No. 25 team will utilize GMS chassis no. 124 for Sunday’s race. This chassis has been raced twice at CTMP – Ben Kennedy in 2016 (started 14th, finished 8th) and Kaz Grala (started 3rd, finished 3rd).

– In Gallagher’s last start at CTMP, he ran within the top-five for the majority of the race before being spun coming to the white flag while running in the fourth position.

– Looking ahead to the remainder of the 2018 NCWTS season, Jerry Baxter and his crew will join Gallagher on the No. 25 team beginning in Canada, with Doug Randolph leading the No. 2 team in an effort to increase team chemistry and maximize performance.

Quote:

“I always enjoy racing in the Truck Series, especially at one of my favorite tracks on their schedule. Getting back behind the wheel of a Silverado will be different for sure. Let’s hope I can knock the dust off quickly and get back into the swing of things. I am bummed about the circumstances with Dalton (Sargeant). He is a great guy and I hope that they can get things worked out.”

