GMS Racing NXS Road America Preview

Bill Elliott, No. 23 ISM Connect Chevrolet Camaro

Road America Stats

Elliott will be making his first start at Road America.

Notes:

-Elliott and the No. 23 team will utilize chassis no. 214; This chassis was raced this year at Watkins Glen by AJ Allmendinger (Start: 4th/Finish: 2nd).

-Elliott will run his 1994 Darlington Mountain Dew Southern 500 winning paint scheme.

-This is the Hall of Famer’s first NASCAR race since 2012 when he raced in the Monster Energy Cup Series, formerly known as the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series, at Daytona International Speedway.

Quote:

“I am really looking forward to see how the Xfinity cars drive in this day and age. I have been fortunate to see this sport evolve into what it is, and with engineering nowadays, it’s a whole different ball game. My main objective this weekend at Road America is to complete all the laps, be smooth and do all I can do. This No. 23 car has been fast this year so hopefully we can continue that trait this weekend. It’s going to be fun and we will see where things fall.”

ABOUT GMS RACING

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series with drivers Cody Coughlin, Johnny Sauter and Justin Haley, and in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Since the team’s start in 2014, GMS Racing has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. The campus also includes operations for GMS Fabrication.

