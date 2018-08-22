JR Motorsports — NXS Road America Preview

JR MOTORSPORTS TEAM PREVIEW:

TRACK: Road America

RACE: Johnsonville 180 (45 laps / 182.16 miles)

DATE: Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018

Elliott Sadler

No. 1 OneMain Financial Chevrolet

• Elliott Sadler will clinch a spot in the NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs by earning just 10 points in Saturday afternoon’s event at Road America.

• Currently, Sadler remains 17 points outside of first place in the regular season standings and fourth in the NXS Playoff standings.

• In seven NXS starts at Road America, the veteran driver has one top-five and four top-10 finishes, with a best finish of fourth (2011).

• Of series regulars with more than one start, the Virginia native has earned the best mid-race average of 8.4 at RA.

Michael Annett

No. 5 Allstate Parts & Service Chevrolet

• Michael Annett’s runner-up finish last season at Road America is his best career finish in the Xfinity Series.

• Allstate Parts & Service Group returns to the No. 5 Chevrolet this weekend, the same scheme Annett drove to second place last season on the 4.048-mile road course.

• Annett posted a solid seventh-place finish last Friday night at Bristol Motor Speedway, his best finish of the season. He remains 13th in the points, challenging for the final spot in the NXS Playoffs with four races remaining.

• Strategy played a key role in Annett’s runner-up effort last season, with a late pit stop from the lead setting up his best run to date for JR Motorsports.

Justin Allgaier

No. 7 BRANDT Professional Agriculture Chevrolet

• Following his fourth consecutive top-three finish last weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway, Justin Allgaier has jumped up to second in the NXS point standings, just 13 markers back from the leader.

• In six NXS starts at Road America, the Illinois native has one top five and three top 10s, with five laps led. His best finish of second came in 2013.

• The 32-year-old driver has had a pretty strong run on road courses thus far this season, finishing third at Watkins Glen and claiming the victory at Mid-Ohio.

• Allgaier currently has 10 straight top-10 finishes, with two wins and an average finish of 4.6 during that span.

Tyler Reddick

No. 9 JR Motorsports Chevrolet

• Tyler Reddick will make his first NASCAR Xfinity Series start at Road America this weekend.

• This is also Reddick’s third career start on a road course in the NXS. Reddick earned a best finish of 11th in his first road-course start at Watkins Glen earlier this season.

• The Corning, Calif. native previously made two Truck Series starts on road courses with a best finish of sixth coming at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park in 2016.

• Reddick currently ranks third in the NXS Playoff seeding by way of his victory at Daytona International Speedway in the 2018 NXS season-opening event with four races remaining in the regular season.

Driver Quotes

“It feels good to get last week’s news out and focus all of my attention on racing and the championship. We’re only a few races away from the playoffs and this team deserves to win the regular-season championship once again. Those extra bonus points are key and will put us in great position come the playoffs. This weekend’s race is definitely the toughest, so a good run at Road America would be huge.” – Elliott Sadler

“Coming off a great run at Bristol, we need to have another one this weekend at Road America. It’s a big, fast place where you can make up positions, and our Allstate Parts & Service Chevrolet did that last year. We gained points at Bristol, but we have to gain a lot more, and we’re going to Road America with that in mind this weekend.” – Michael Annett

“Road America is one of my favorite road courses and I’m really looking forward to getting there this weekend. This BRANDT Professional Agriculture team and everyone at JR Motorsports has done an excellent job on our road-course program. We’ve got a win and a third-place finish to show for it so far and we’ve been able to gain some valuable points along the way. I’d love to wrap up this stretch of races strong and I feel like I let one get away from me at this track, so it’d be awesome to finally get a victory there.” – Justin Allgaier

“I’m really looking forward to getting to Road America this weekend. I feel like we have learned a lot at the previous road-course races this season and we were running really well at Mid-Ohio before we got that damage and flat tire that ultimately ended our day. We’re coming off a solid run in Bristol and hopefully we can keep that good momentum going in Road America and come away with another strong run.” – Tyler Reddick

JRM Team Updates

• JRM at Road America: In 21 NXS starts at Road America, JR Motorsports has six top-five and 12 top-10 finishes. Of the road courses currently on the NXS circuit, the organization has claimed its best average finish (11.6) at the Wisconsin racetrack.

• NXS Autograph Session: Teammates Tyler Reddick and Elliott Sadler are scheduled to participate in the NXS autograph session at Road America on Saturday, Aug. 25 at 10 a.m. CST. Fans can meet the drivers on race day morning at the tables adjacent to Victory Lane.

