Justin Fontaine – Chevrolet Silverado 250 Race Advance

Chevrolet Silverado 250 | Canadian Tire Motorsport Park Speedway Race Advance

Team: No. 45 ProMATIC Automation | Superior Essex Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Justin Fontaine

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @driverfontaine

Fontaine on Racing at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park: “My Niece Motorsports team has done everything that they can to prepare me for Canada,” said Fontaine. “They’ve provided support with video, photos and even sent me to Canada earlier this summer to experience its twists and turns for myself.

“It’s a nice venue with some speed and finesse mixed in. The goal for me is making gains from the first practice to the final practice and getting ourselves in a good spot for qualifying and seeing if we can utilize some strategy to put us near the front during the race.

“I think if you can keep all four-wheels on the track, it’s going to be a good day.

“Austin’s been here twice, and I’ll be able to pick his brain a little bit with any questions that I have. I think it’s going to be important for me to get behind someone like Austin who has been to Canada before and see if I can follow them in their footsteps.”

Fontaine at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park: Sunday’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) race at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park is Fontaine’s first start at the track, and also marks his road racing debut.

Recapping Bristol: Fontaine and the No. 45 team were able to overcome an early practice accident to repair the damage and put in a solid effort for Fontaine’s Bristol debut. The rookie driver battled all racing, ultimately bringing his No. 45 Chevrolet him with a 24th-place result.

“Bristol was definitely a learning experience for me,” said Fontaine. “I worked hard throughout the day with my Niece Motorsports team to get a good balance on our No. 45 ProMATIC Automation | Superior Essex Chevrolet Silverado.

“We were making some gains during the race but decided to use some strategy to get back on the lead lap and it didn’t work out. We ran the last stage on older tires and we never got the caution we needed to pit, and our lap times suffered because we lacked the grip we desperately needed.

“Still, we finished the race and I learned a lot. I appreciate my team sticking with me over the last couple of weeks.”

On the Truck: Fontaine’s No. 45 Chevrolet will carry the ProMATIC Automation, Inc. colors in this week’s race. ProMATIC Automation, Inc. specializes in the design and build of custom factory automation equipment.

ProMATIC Automation, Inc. has extensive experience in the integration of high-level automation technologies like robotics, laser, vision, and dispensing systems along with many years of combined experience in the design and machining of custom manufactured components.

About Niece Motorsports: Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2018, Niece Motorsports enters its second full season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, fielding two full-time teams with Austin Wayne Self and Justin Fontaine. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 30 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as twitter @NieceMotorsport.

