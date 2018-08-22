Majeski Takes a Special Guest to Road America

Majeski honors Grandfather and the type 2 diabetes community at Road America

CONCORD, N.C. (August 22, 2018) – Ty Majeski heads to his home state of Wisconsin with a special name across the passenger side of his No. 60 Lilly Diabetes Ford for the NASCAR Xfinity race at Road America. Majeski’s Grandfather, Dave Romberg, will be riding along with him at Road America. Romberg has played a special role in Majeski’s life and racing career and he has a special tie to the car this weekend that extends beyond his name on the door. Ty’s Grandfather has type 2 diabetes and is one of the over 30 million people in the US living with diabetes.

“My Grandfather has been a big supporter of mine,” said Majeski. “When I was nine years old and racing go karts they (my grandparents) would always be in the stands. Go-kart racing didn’t get many fans, but they were always there. It was really cool, they’d travel hours to go watch me when they could. There aren’t too many tracks they can get to nowadays, but they still go when they can. He has been a special part of my life and career growing up and has been a big supporter of mine so to have him on the car for Lilly Diabetes weekend at Road America for Roush Fenway Racing recognized this way is really special.”

Majeski will be behind the wheel of the No. 60 Lilly Diabetes Ford for Roush Fenway Racing this weekend and will have two additional teammates at Road America. Ryan Reed will be in familiar red and white DriveDownA1C Lilly Diabetes colors and Conor Daly will make his Xfinity Series debut in the No. 6 at Road America for Roush Fenway Racing. The trio will take over Road America representing Lilly Diabetes.

About Lilly Diabetes

Lilly has been a global leader in diabetes care since 1923, when we introduced the world’s first commercial insulin. Today we are building upon this heritage by working to meet the diverse needs of people with diabetes and those who care for them. Through research, collaboration and quality manufacturing we strive to make life better for people affected by diabetes. We offer a wide range of therapies and a continued determination to provide real solutions—from medicines and technologies to support programs and more. For the latest updates, visit http://www.lillydiabetes.com/ or follow us on Twitter: @LillyDiabetes and Facebook: LillyDiabetesUS.

About Roush Fenway Racing

Roush Fenway Racing is the winningest team in NASCAR history, fielding multiple teams in Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR XFINITY Series competition. Moving into its 31st season, Roush Fenway is a leader in driver development, having launched the careers for many of the top drivers in the sport. Off-track, Roush Fenway is a leader in NASCAR marketing solutions, pioneering motorsport’s first team-focused TV show and producing multiple award-winning Social Media, digital content and experiential marketing campaigns. Roush Fenway is co-owned by Jack Roush, the winningest team owner in NASCAR history and Fenway Sports Group, parent company of Major League Baseball’s Boston Red Sox and English Premier League’s Liverpool F.C. Visit RoushFenway.com, circle on Google+, become a fan on Facebook and Instagram and follow on Twitter at @roushfenway.

