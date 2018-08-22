Roush Fenway Weekly Advance | Road America

Roush Fenway Takes Xfinity Trio to Wisconsin

In what is a rare off weekend for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS), the Roush Fenway Xfinity teams head north to Sheboygan, Wisconsin, for their third road course race in four weeks. RFR will field three cars in Saturday afternoon’s race, highlighted by Lilly Diabetes as the primary partner on all three. RFR has 21 starts in the Xfinity Series at the track all-time, with one win coming back in the very first start there with Carl Edwards in 2010.

Road America

Saturday, August 25, 2018 | 3 p.m. ET

NBCSN, MRN, Sirius 90

· Conor Daly, No. 6 Drive Down A1C Lilly Diabetes Ford Mustang

· Ryan Reed, No. 16 Drive Down A1C Lilly Diabetes Ford Mustang

· Ty Majeski, No. 60 Lilly Diabetes Ford Mustang

First Time’s the Charm

This marks the ninth year the NASCAR Xfinity series will visit Road America, where Roush Fenway has 21 starts. Back in 2010, the first year for the Xfinity series to compete at the track, Carl Edwards led 35 of the 50 laps en route to victory lane. He started from the pole and never looked back, marking a historic first win at the track.

Tale of the Tape

In the 21 starts all-time at the 4.048-mile road course, RFR has tallied three top-five and six top-10 finishes, for an average result of 17.0. Following Edwards’ win back in 2010, Ricky Stenhouse, Jr., finished eighth the following year. Bubba Wallace recorded one of his two top-10s in 2015 finishing fifth (also finished ninth in 2016), while Chris Buescher crossed the line ninth in that same race. Ryan Reed drove his Ford to a fifth-place result in 2016.

Track Position

With an average starting position of 10.8, RFR’s Ford’s have fared well in qualifying through the years at Road America. Following Edwards’ pole and eventual victory in 2010, there have been nine additional starts inside the top-10 for a Jack Roush driven machine.

Lilly Diabetes

Roush Fenway will field three Lilly Diabetes Ford Mustang’s at Road America this weekend. Lilly Diabetes Drive Down A1C driver Ryan Reed will be joined by Wisconsin driver Ty Majeski in the No. 60, and IndyCar driver Conor Daly will round out the trio behind the wheel of the No. 6. Daly, like Reed, competes at the highest levels of racing while managing his Type 1 diabetes, and Saturday will mark his NASCAR debut.

Point Standings Entering Road America

Ryan Reed checks in 11th in the Xfinity standings with four races remaining until the playoffs.

The No. 60 car, split between Austin Cindric, Chase Briscoe and Ty Majeski, is 21st in owner points.

Roush Fenway Road America Wins

2010 Edwards

By the Numbers at Road America

Race Win T5 T10 Pole Laps Led AvSt AvFn Miles

21 1 3 6 1 991 46 10.8 17.0 4011.6

21 1 3 6 1 991 46 10.8 17.0 4011.6

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **