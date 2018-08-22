Spencer Boyd No. 76 Grunt Style Chevrolet Camaro Race Preview

Johnsonville 180 – Road America

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Team and Car Information

Crew Chief: TBD

Manufacturer: Chevrolet

Engine: Pro Motor Engines (PME)

About the No. 76 Camaro: SS Greenlight Racing will bring chassis 701 to Road America this weekend for the Johnsonville 180. Spencer Boyd ran this chassis previously at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course and finished in the 25th position.

News and notes: After a brutal race in Bristol, Spencer Boyd and his Grunt Style Gladiators will make a stop at Road America for the final road course race of the month. Boyd will look to extend his top 25 steak with another solid road course performance this weekend. “Even though I still don’t have that much experience on road courses, I really enjoy this style of racing,” says Boyd. “ We managed to get top 25 finishes at Watkins Glen and Mid-Ohio earlier in the month, so it would be really cool to get another one at Road America.”

Sponsor Highlights:

SS Greenlight Racing would like to thank returning associate sponsor, Kickass Beef Jerky for being on board in Road America. The team would also like to welcome new associate sponsor Band of Brothers Outdoors to the No. 76 Grunt Style Chevrolet Camaro. Band of Brothers Outdoors is a small Minnesota based Non-Profit organization for veterans. They provide recreational therapy opportunities for our nations heroes. Band of Brothers Outdoors strives to provide opportunities as well as gear that’s needed for veterans to attend events such as bear, deer, waterfowl, fishing, canoeing, and other outdoor activities. Their goal is to provide these experiences at no charges for our nation’s veterans.

TV/Radio: The Johnsonville 180 from Road America can be seen live on Saturday, August 25th on NBCSN. Race coverage will begin at 3:00 p.m. EST, and the event can also be heard live on MRN Radio as well as SiriusXM Radio, channel 90.

About Grunt Style: Grunt Style is a lifestyle apparel brand founded by Former US Drill Sergeant, Daniel Alarik. The CEO says himself, “We believe in Pride in Self, in Military, and in Country. The Motorsports Line is all about freedom. We are true rebels at heart and we don’t play by the rules. Whether it be on the open road, trails or track we want you to be comfortable while still looking and feeling totally badass. Our gear is both prideful and practical, rough and rugged but always looks kick ass.”

About SS Green Light Racing: As one of the most tenured teams in all of NASCAR, SS Green Light has been a developmental hub for drivers looking to climb the ranks. Led by Owner, Bobby Dotter, the team has fielded entries in either the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series or the Xfinity Series competition since 2001. Coming off a successful 2017 Xfinity campaign, SS Green Light looks to build further momentum with their two-car program.

