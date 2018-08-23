DGR-Crosley NCWTS Advance: Canadian Tire Motorsports Park

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (August 23, 2018) – Bo LeMastus will return to NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) action this weekend at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park in Bowmanville, Ont., driving the No. 54 Crosley Brands Toyota Tundra. The Canadian Tire Motorsports Park 250 will mark LeMastus’ ninth race of the 2018 season with the team he co-owns.

Although it will be LeMastus’ first career start at the 10-turn track, he has numerous road course races under his belt across many racing series including four starts in the ARCA Racing Series (ARS). In his four ARS road course starts, he has an average finish of 15th, with his best result of 12th occurring at New Jersey Motorsports Park in Millville, N.J. Along with previous experience, LeMastus has also spent two days testing at the 2.459-mile track in Canada behind the wheel of a X-Bow KTM car and a high-performance sports car where he was able to work with a road-course instructor, familiarizing himself with the course.

Track: Canadian Tire Motorsports Park, 2.459 mile road course

Event: CTMP 250 (157.37 miles, 64 laps)

Date: Sunday, August 26, 2018 at 2:30 p.m., ET

Broadcast: Fox Sports 1

Weekend Schedule: Saturday, Aug. 25

9:30 a.m……..Practice

11:35 a.m……..Final Practice

6:00 p.m……..Qualifying

Sunday, Aug. 26

2:30 p.m……..Race

(all times ET)

LeMastus on Canadian Tire Motorsports Park: “I can’t wait to get out here with the Truck. These last few days have been all about learning. I’m doing everything possible to get ahead of the curve. The advantage will be the fact that come Saturday when the Trucks go on the track in the first sessions, I won’t have to be out there hunting and pecking to get to know the course.”

“In the Truck, it’s all about getting it to set, and then getting it to turn…getting the drive on the rear wheels and keeping it off the nose. You want to drive the truck off the rear. I’m just here to learn. You don’t want to overdrive these trucks; you’ll wear out your stuff. The biggest challenge for me is to slow down and learn how to use the horsepower to get the power to the ground. This is all about going to school for me. I come with the mindset that I know nothing. I’m here to learn, period.”

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **