Ross Chastain Set to Make Three Starts in NASCAR Xfinity Series with Chip Ganassi Racing

Chastain to Drive the No. 42 DC Solar Chevy Camaro SS

CONCORD, N.C. (Aug. 23, 2018) – Chip Ganassi Racing (CGR) announced today that NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) regular Ross Chastain will make three starts behind the wheel of the No. 42 DC Solar Chevrolet Camaro SS in the NXS, beginning with Darlington Raceway, on Saturday, Sept. 1. Chastain will also compete in NXS races at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (Sept. 15) and Richmond International Raceway (Sept. 21).

Chastain has made 22 starts this year in both the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) and the NXS. He is currently ranked 12th in the NXS driver point standings. Chastain has competed full-time in the NXS the last three years, where he finished 13th in the 2017 year-end point standings.

DC Solar announced earlier this season that they would make the move to being a sponsor in the MENCS with Kyle Larson and Jamie McMurray, in addition to continuing the partnership with the CGR NXS team on the No. 42. Chastain will be the third driver to wheel a No. 42 DC Solar NXS entry in 2018.

NOTES OF INTEREST:

· Energy Surge: While DC Solar has become a recognizable name in NASCAR both on cars and as a race sponsor, they have also captured the attention of fans outside and around tracks. By bringing environmentally friendly lighting, EV chargers and electronic device charging Power Stations to venues across the country, DC Solar is building awareness about the benefits of mobile solar. To date, the clean energy company has deployed over 1500 units that not only enhance the race day experience for the fans, but also demonstrate the power and convenience of renewable energy.

· Quality Recognition: Jeff Carpoff, Co-Founder and CEO of DC Solar, has been a lifelong car and racing enthusiast. As an entrepreneur, hard-work and determination have defined the Carpoff family and has been instrumental in the success achieved in their organization. Having sponsored race teams and drivers in many forms of racing like World of Outlaw sprint cars, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, NXS and more, they take pride in supporting drivers and teams that exemplify those qualities. The hard-working attitude and on-track performance are qualities that Carpoff recognizes in Ross Chastain, making him a logical choice for such a meaningful opportunity.

· Grassroots Racer: Chastain, a native of Alva, FL, has competed in the NXS for five seasons (2014-present) and has made 127 series starts. Chastain began competing in late model stock cars at the age of 12. In his short-track racing career he scored more than 50 feature wins, including the 2011 World Series of Asphalt at New Smyrna Speedway in New Smyrna, FL.

QUOTEBOARD:

· Jeff Carpoff, Co-Founder and CEO, DC Solar: “My wife Paulette and I have gotten to know Ross through some of our relationships off the track and have admired his hard-work and willingness to do whatever it takes to continue progressing his racing career. We appreciate and respect those qualities and when the opportunity arose for that hard-work to be recognized, we were happy to jump in and help support that effort. This strong combination of talents with both team and driver will be exciting to watch and we can’t wait to see what they can do together”.

· Doug Duchardt, Chief Executive Officer, Chip Ganassi Racing: “We are looking forward to having Ross (Chastain) in the car for a few races this season. To have DC Solar come on-board for these races with Ross is just another testament to the support that they have for our organization and the sport of NASCAR racing.”

· Ross Chastain, Driver No. 42 DC Solar Chevrolet Camaro SS: “This opportunity with DC Solar and Chip Ganassi Racing is unbelievable. I want to recognize Johnny Davis for all that he has done for my career and express how proud I am of our performance this year. I am also very thankful to grow my relationship with Jeff and Paulette Carpoff and look forward to having this opportunity in the No. 42 DC Solar Chevy in the NASCAR Xfinity Series car for these races.”

About DC Solar:

DC Solar is a clean energy company that specializes in mobile solar products. Our flagship product, The Solar Eclipse, is the most widely distributed mobile solar generator in the U.S. and has revolutionized the solar industry by taking the technology off-grid. DC Solar serves a wide range of industries, including emergency preparedness/disaster response, construction, telecommunications, EV charging, sports, entertainment and agriculture, to name a few. DC Solar’s mission is to promote a healthier planet by offering unique solar products that make a difference in how people use and think about power. For more information please visit: http://www.dcsolardistribution.com/.

About Chip Ganassi Racing:

Chip Ganassi has been a fixture in the auto racing industry for over 30 years and is considered one of the most successful as well as innovative owners the sport has anywhere in the world. Today his teams include two cars in the Verizon IndyCar Series, two cars in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, one car in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, two factory Ford GT’s in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, and two factory Ford GT’s in the FIA World Endurance Championship. Overall his teams have 18 championships and more than 200 victories, including four Indianapolis 500s, a Daytona 500, a Brickyard 400, eight Rolex 24 At Daytonas, the 12 Hours of Sebring and 24 Hours of Le Mans. Ganassi boasts state-of-the-art race shop facilities in Indianapolis, and Concord, N.C., with a corporate office in Pittsburgh.

