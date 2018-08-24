GMS Racing Statement on Spencer Gallagher

Statesville N.C. (August 24, 2018) – “From a preexisting shoulder injury, Spencer Gallagher will not be in the seat of the No. 25 this weekend at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park after reinjuring his shoulder during a Thursday workout session. Going to such a technical course, a driver requires full mobility. Gallagher will return to Las Vegas to work with his personal physical therapist. Timothy Peters will climb behind the wheel this weekend in Canada with further information regarding the No. 25 Chevrolet being released at a later date.” – Mike Beam President of GMS Racing

”I really appreciate Mike (Beam) and everyone at GMS Racing giving me a call to fill-in for Spencer (Gallagher). I do hate the circumstances that he is not able to get behind the wheel this weekend but I do appreciate the call. It’s nice to know that there are people out there that believe in my abilities and I have a shot to come over and drive top-of-the-line equipment this weekend for GMS.” – Timothy Peters

