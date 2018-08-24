JASON WHITE TO MAKE FIRST TRUCK SERIES START

August 23, 2018. A fixture in the NASCAR Pinty’s Series for more than a decade, “Racin’ Jason White” is taking the next step in his racing career and will make his first ever start in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series with Reaume Brothers Racing this coming weekend at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park (CTMP) in Bowmanville, Ontario.

White will drive the #33 Zimmer Wheaton/YourGMCTruckStore.com Truck on the famed road course. Additional support for the event is from Powder Ventures Excavating. White couldn’t be more enthusiastic about participating in this event.

“This is something I’ve been working toward for a long time,” said White. “I’ve looked at other truck rides before but this one checks all the boxes and I jumped at the opportunity”.

Reaume Brothers Racing was established two decades ago and that amount of racing experience appealed to White. “They stepped up to the Truck series when they were ready and I’m also getting technical and set up help with DJK Racing. Having the support from my long time partners and friends at Zimmer Wheaton and YourGMCTruckStore.com, this is the perfect combination for me to jump into the Truck Series,” said White.

Normally Jason White would be racing in the NASCAR Pinty’s Series this weekend, however he has chosen to step away from that ride to focus all of his energy on his first Truck Series event. “I wanted to give this 100% of my attention,” said White. “I think it’s important because I’m working with a new team and in a new ride, that I do everything I can to ensure the team and Zimmer Wheaton and YourGMCTruckStore.com have the best opportunity for a successful weekend”.

White will be on track in the #33 Zimmer Wheaton/YourGMCTruckStore.com Truck for two practice sessions and qualifying on Saturday August 25thand the race takes place Sunday August 26that 2:30PM ET.

To keep up with the latest news about Jason White follow him on twitter, @racinjasonwhite and on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/RacinJasonWhite

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **