Toyota NXS Road America Post-Race Recap
by Official Release On Sun, Aug. 26, 2018
Toyota Racing Post-Race Recap
NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)
Road America
Race 23 of 33 – 182.16 miles, 45 laps
August 25, 2018
TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS
1st, Justin Allgaier*
2nd, Matt Tifft*
3rd, Daniel Hemric*
4th, Cole Custer*
5th, Elliott Sadler*
8th, JAMES DAVISON
9th, BRANDON JONES
22nd, CHAD FINCHUM
23rd, CHRISTOPHER BELL
30th, JOSH BILICKI
38th, JAMES FRENCH
*non-Toyota driver
TOYOTA DRIVER POINT STANDINGS**
1st, Justin Allgaier 845 points
2nd, CHRISTOPHER BELL 840 points
3rd, Elliot Sadler* 833 points
4th, Cole Custer* 832 points
5th, Daniel Hemric* 812 points
6th, BRANDON JONES 662 points
*non-Toyota driver
**unofficial point standings
· Camry driver James Davison (eight) was the highest-finishing Toyota driver in Saturday afternoon’s NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) race at Road America.
· Davison’s Toyota teammate, Brandon Jones, also scored a top-10 finish at the road course, crossing the finish line in ninth place.
· After restarting fourth with seven laps to go, Camry driver Christopher Bell was involved in an on-track incident that dropped him to the back of the field where he was able to salvage a 23rd-place finish.
· With three races left in the NXS regular season, Bell is second in the point standings, five points out of the top spot, while Jones moved into sixth place.
BRANDON JONES, No. 19 Toyota Service Centers/Mobil 1 Toyota Camry, Joe Gibbs Racing
Finishing Position: 9th
“To finish with what this Toyota Camry looks like in ninth place is pretty phenomenal. I was watching the guys under those pit stops and they were using all the time they could with the caution clock there and watching them ratchet strap radiators in and stuff – there was a lot going on. I was pretty proud of everybody to be able to salvage out of that. (Chris) Gabehart (crew chief) made the call obviously to get our Camry up there. He made the call to leave the tires off and then put them on there towards the end. I think having that rear grip is what I really needed to attack at the end and be really good. We’re all laughing about it. We’re all smiling, but at the end of the day that’s kind of what we needed to do if we wanted to stay in the battle for points.”