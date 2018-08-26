Toyota NXS Road America Post-Race Recap

Toyota Racing Post-Race Recap

NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)

Road America

Race 23 of 33 – 182.16 miles, 45 laps

August 25, 2018

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, Justin Allgaier*

2nd, Matt Tifft*

3rd, Daniel Hemric*

4th, Cole Custer*

5th, Elliott Sadler*

8th, JAMES DAVISON

9th, BRANDON JONES

22nd, CHAD FINCHUM

23rd, CHRISTOPHER BELL

30th, JOSH BILICKI

38th, JAMES FRENCH

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA DRIVER POINT STANDINGS**

1st, Justin Allgaier 845 points

2nd, CHRISTOPHER BELL 840 points

3rd, Elliot Sadler* 833 points

4th, Cole Custer* 832 points

5th, Daniel Hemric* 812 points

6th, BRANDON JONES 662 points

**unofficial point standings

· Camry driver James Davison (eight) was the highest-finishing Toyota driver in Saturday afternoon’s NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) race at Road America.

· Davison’s Toyota teammate, Brandon Jones, also scored a top-10 finish at the road course, crossing the finish line in ninth place.

· After restarting fourth with seven laps to go, Camry driver Christopher Bell was involved in an on-track incident that dropped him to the back of the field where he was able to salvage a 23rd-place finish.

· With three races left in the NXS regular season, Bell is second in the point standings, five points out of the top spot, while Jones moved into sixth place.

BRANDON JONES, No. 19 Toyota Service Centers/Mobil 1 Toyota Camry, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 9th

“To finish with what this Toyota Camry looks like in ninth place is pretty phenomenal. I was watching the guys under those pit stops and they were using all the time they could with the caution clock there and watching them ratchet strap radiators in and stuff – there was a lot going on. I was pretty proud of everybody to be able to salvage out of that. (Chris) Gabehart (crew chief) made the call obviously to get our Camry up there. He made the call to leave the tires off and then put them on there towards the end. I think having that rear grip is what I really needed to attack at the end and be really good. We’re all laughing about it. We’re all smiling, but at the end of the day that’s kind of what we needed to do if we wanted to stay in the battle for points.”

