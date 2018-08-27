3 Winners – Enter DAILY

“Hands down the first thing you do when you get that new Mustang is swap out the quiet factory system with something a little more fitting of the American Icon.“ —Justin Dugan

PAOLI, Pa. (August 23, 2018) — Breathe some life into your Mustang with AmericanMuscle’s latest giveaway. The “Get Loud! Mustang Exhaust Giveaway” runs now until September 30, 2018 where participants can enter daily for their best chances to win.

Three (3) winners will be selected on or around October 7, 2018 for their choice of Ford Mustang exhaust system/accessories—up to $1500. Start searching today for your favorite set of pipes at https://www.americanmuscle.com/mustangexhaust.html and be sure to enter daily at https://www.americanmuscle.com/americanmuscle-mustang-monthly-build-sweepstakes.html

________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

About AmericanMuscle

Starting out in 2003, AmericanMuscle quickly rose to be one of the leading aftermarket Mustang parts providers in the business. With the addition of Challenger in 2018, AmericanMuscle provides the most sought-after parts, accessories, and fast shipping. Located just outside of Philadelphia, AmericanMuscle is dedicated to offering the Mustang and Challenger communities with the highest level of customer service.

Please visit http://www.AmericanMuscle.com for more information.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **