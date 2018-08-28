GMS Racing Statement – Elliott will return to the No. 23

Statesville N.C. (August 28, 2018) – “Due to Spencer Gallagher’s shoulder injury, Chase Elliott will return to the No. 23 Chevrolet beginning this weekend at Darlington Raceway as well next week at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. As Gallagher continues to work with his doctor back home in Vegas, we do not have an exact time frame of when he will return to the seat.” – Mike Beam President of GMS Racing

