JTG Daugherty Racing Darlington Raceway Advance

Event: Bojangles’ Southern 500

Date/Time: Sunday, September 2 at 6:00pm ET

TV Network/Radio: NBCSN | MRN Radio | SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90

AJ ALLMENDINGER, NO. 47 KROGER CLICKLIST CAMARO ZL1

DARLINGTON RACEWAY THROWBACK WEEKEND: “I’m really excited to be able to run a paint scheme on our No. 47 Kroger ClickList Camaro ZL1 that resembles a car from Tad and Jodi’s (Geschickter) racing roots,” Allmendinger said. “The paint scheme is old school Robert Pressley in 1998 before we ever got into Cup racing, racing in the NASCAR XFINITY Series for a number of years. Robert’s son, Coleman, is my spotter, so it’s awesome to be able to have this be a family affair. I’m very thankful to Kroger for allowing us to be creative with our throwback paint scheme and we’ve always been a family at JTG Daugherty Racing, so it’s important that we stay true to that. We still use the same Kroger colors as we did on that 1998 car, so it works out in so many different ways. It’ll be awesome to have Robert at the track and share that moment with him and Coleman before the race.”

RACING AT DARLINGTON RACEWAY: “Just like the nickname, it’s too tough to tame,” Allmendinger said. “The track is extremely tough to race at itself, and not to mention racing at it with more than 30 other drivers around you. It’s really difficult to leave there without the traditional ‘Darlington stripe’. It’s one of those special racetracks because of all of the history behind it, so I really enjoy racing there even with how tough it is to navigate around. I’m looking forward to having a great weekend with Kroger on board, and having Robert at the race and Coleman able to spot a car that looks like his dad’s.”

CHRIS BUESCHER, NO. 37 BUSH’S BEST SINCE 1908 CAMARO ZL1

DARLINGTON RACEWAY THROWBACK: ““It’s pretty special to be able to honor BUSH’S Beans 110-year anniversary during the NASCAR Throwback weekend,” Buescher said. “Not only is BUSH’S Beans one of JTG Daugherty Racing’s longest-running partners, but they have come such a long way in their history and it’s really cool to be able to celebrate that with them this year. Darlington Raceway is one of my favorite tracks, and the throwback weekend is so fun and it’s great to participate this year with our No. 37 BUSH’S Best Since 1908 Camaro ZL1.”

RACING AT DARLINGTON RACEWAY: “Darlington (Raceway) is just one of those awesome racetracks” Buescher said. “It’s so different from anywhere else we go, and a ‘Darlington stripe’ is almost inevitable. When you talk about the throwback weekend with all the new paint schemes, Darlington is probably the best place to do it because besides racing your competitors, you’re racing the racetrack more than anything. You’re trying to make sure that you have something there at the end of the race. The bodies we have on our Camaro ZL1 now are so good and safe, you can almost hit the wall more than it seems reasonable. Which helps there, because it’s not the end of your day if you get into the wall and bounce back into the race. The outside groove is definitely coming in more. I’d say the grip level is increasing throughout the years out in the high groove. It’s an old track, and it’s getting back to an older Darlington feel.”

FAST FACTS – AJ ALLMENDINGER

Career Starts: 359

Wins: 1- 8/10/2014 Watkins Glen International

Top-fives: 11

Top-10s: 55

Pole Awards: 4

First Pole: 4/10/2010 ISM Raceway

Last Pole: 8/9/2015 Watkins Glen International

First Start: 3/25/2007 Bristol Motor Speedway

Best Start: 1st – 8/9/2015 Watkins Glen International (most recent)

Best Finish: 1st – 8/10/2014 Watkins Glen International

Driver DOB: 12/16/1981

Hometown: Los Gatos, CA

Crew Chief: Tristan Smith

FAST FACTS – CHRIS BUESCHER

Career Starts: 102

Wins: 1 – 8/1/2016 Pocono Raceway

Top-fives: 4

Top-10s: 8

Pole Awards: 0

First Start: 3/22/2015 Auto Club Speedway

Best Start: 9th – 6/25/2017 Sonoma Raceway

Best Finish: 1st – 8/1/2016 Pocono Raceway

Driver DOB: 10/29/1992

Hometown: Prosper, TX

Crew Chief: Trent Owens

