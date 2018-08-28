Richard Childress Racing to Honor Dave Marcis with Darlington Throwback Scheme

Matt Tifft will Drive No. 2 Chevrolet Camaro Modeled After Marcis’ 1976 Chevrolet

WELCOME, N.C. (August 28, 2018) – In celebration of the NASCAR Throwback weekend at Darlington Raceway, Richard Childress Racing will honor longtime friend and former test driver Dave Marcis. Matt Tifft’s No. 2 Surface Sunscreen Chevrolet Camaro will sport a throwback paint scheme representing Marcis’ 1976 No. 2 Chevrolet during the NASCAR Xfinity race at the track deemed “Too Tough To Tame.”

While Marcis only drove an RCR entry once during an October 1995 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at ISM Raceway, he has been a longtime friend to Richard Childress and had a close connection with Dale Earnhardt Sr., often going hunting and fishing with the pair. Marcis also served as RCR’s favorite test driver and had a large part in helping test and set up Earnhardt’s No. 3 Chevrolet that won the 1998 Daytona 500.

Marcis’ nephew, Bob Marcis, currently serves as the head of suspension for RCR’s Xfinity Series shop.

“It’s special to see RCR running one of my paint schemes,” said Marcis. “I spent a lot of time testing for Dale and RCR after we lost Neil Bonnett. Dale just did not like to test, but we had a great relationship. Richard would help me out with restrictor-plate engines for my car in return for helping them with their testing. I’m pretty happy to say that I helped set the car up that Dale won the Daytona 500 with after so many years of trying.”

As an independent driver, Marcis earned respect from his fellow drivers and team owners as a hard-working man who was not afraid to step up and work on both his own cars and those of his fellow competitors. This attitude helped build a relationship with Realtree, one of Marcis’ longtime sponsors.

The camouflage company was originally set to sponsor RCR’s No. 31 Chevrolet, then driven by Mike Skinner, for five races in 1997. Childress mentioned to Bill Jordan, president of Realtree, that Realtree might be interested in working with Marcis as well, due to his passion for hunting and his strong work ethic. The relationship was consummated with Marcis soon after that.

“Dave did a lot for Dale and me during those years, and he remains a close friend to RCR,” said Richard Childress, Chairman and CEO of RCR. “It’s an honor to recognize him and the role he played here with the No. 2 team’s throwback scheme this year. I’m looking forward to seeing one of his schemes on the track this coming weekend in Darlington.”

Currently in his debut season for RCR, Matt Tifft has recorded four top-five and 11 top-10 finishes in the No. 2 Chevrolet Camaro.

For additional information on today's announcement, and all that's happening at RCR, please visit rcrracing.com.

About Richard Childress Racing:

Richard Childress Racing (rcrracing.com) is a renowned, performance-driven racing, marketing and manufacturing organization. Incorporated in 1969, RCR has earned more than 200 victories and 17 championships, including six in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series with the legendary Dale Earnhardt. RCR was the first organization to win championships in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and is a three-time winner of the Daytona 500 (1998, 2007, 2018). Its 2018 Cup Series lineup includes two-time NASCAR champion, 2017 Coca-Cola 600 winner and 2018 Daytona 500 champion Austin Dillon (No. 3 Dow/American Ethanol/AAA Chevrolet) along with 2008 Daytona 500 champion and 2013 Brickyard 400 winner Ryan Newman (No. 31 Caterpillar/Grainger/Bass Pro Shops & Cabela’s/Liberty National Chevrolet). Its Xfinity Series program includes a multi-driver lineup with the No. 3 Chevrolet including Austin and Ty Dillon, Jeb Burton, Shane Lee and Brendan Gaughan, first-year RCR driver Matt Tifft (No. 2 Nexteer/KC Motorgroup/Tunity/Surface Sunscreen Chevrolet) and second-year Xfinity Series driver Daniel Hemric (No. 21 South Point Hotel & Casino Chevrolet).

